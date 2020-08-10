© On Semiconductor - for illustrative purposes

ON Semi looking to sell Japanese facility

ON Semiconductor is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan. The intended sale of the facility is part of the company’s plan to optimise its manufacturing footprint and sharpen its focus on highly differentiated power, analog and sensor products.

On Semi say it will start searching for strategic buyers to enter into a mutually beneficial arrangement that is expected to ease an orderly transition of products from its facility in Niigata to other facilities in its network. The Niigata facility is an automotive qualified facility, which meets the IATF 16949 global industry standard for quality management. The company believes that the facility is an attractive semiconductor manufacturing asset. The facility consists of two co-located wafer fabs with 215'000 square feet of clean room space. The large campus, existing infrastructure and capability of eight inch wafer manufacturing provide potential buyers a quite compelling growth opportunity. Currently, the facility supports the company’s BCD, BiCMOS, CMOS, Discrete and Smart Discrete technologies. However, even with the potential sale of the facility ON Semiconductor says it remains committed to growing its presence in Japan, and it did recently added a large eight-inch wafer fab in Aizu to its manufacturing footprint. ON Semiconductor plans to continue to invest in its various functional groups, such as field service, research and development, solution engineering centers, and manufacturing plants to better serve its customers in the country.