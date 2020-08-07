© olivier26 dreamstime.com

New VP of business development at Smith

The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Renato Souza to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Renato previously served as Vice President, Latin America of Smith since 2017.

In this role, Renato will support Smith’s trading department in managing key opportunities and challenges. He will also help facilitate customer-account collaboration among Smith’s 16 global offices. “Renato has always demonstrated his dedication to building trust and collaboration among our global trading team,” says Todd Burke, President, Americas at Smith, in a press release. “His focus on growing relationships will be a critical asset that will help us capture new business opportunities.” Before taking on his role as Vice President, Latin America, Renato served as an Account Manager and Assistant General Manager for Smith. He then stepped away from the company to work in a business development role for a major contract manufacturer for several years before rejoining Smith’s team. “Smith’s deep market knowledge and strategic alignments across the industry position us for significant growth,” says Renato. “I am excited to lead Smith’s business development team as we continue to reach new heights as a company.” “I look forward to seeing Renato take on leadership over Smith’s business development activities. His experience in electronic component distribution and his vast network of long-term relationships will help us cultivate new avenues for innovation and maintain our drive to advance the industry,” adds Marc Barnhill, Smith’s Chief Trading Officer.