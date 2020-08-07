TTI team up with Gowanda

TTI is now an authorised distributor of Gowanda Electronics’ inductors and chokes designed for RF, microwave and power applications.

Gowanda Electronics has been designing and manufacturing components for demanding applications for more than 50 years. Product lines include off-the-shelf inductors for sensitive devices and equipment, broadband conicals for critical high frequency applications, and high reliability (Hi-Rel) products for demanding military, space and avionic applications. “TTI is privileged to enter into a distribution agreement with Gowanda Electronics. Gowanda is a market leading manufacturer of high-performance inductors and chokes that are critical to today’s designs in the ruggedized industrial, light rail transportation as well as the military and aerospace markets that TTI services. Gowanda Electronics’ product portfolio is an ideal set of magnetic solutions for TTI to offer our customers,” says Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President of Product and Supplier Marketing, in an update.