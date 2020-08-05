© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Eyeing SiC and GaN potential – GlobalWafers team up with NCTU

Advancements in 5G and electric vehicle technologies are bringing the mounting demands of power semiconductor. GlobalWafers is teaming up with the National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) to develop the third generation semiconductor material.

GlobalWafers signed contract with National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) in late July to establish a compound semiconductor research center to develop the third generation semiconductor materials, including but not limited to 6"~8" SiC and GaN technology, eyeing to expedite the construction of Taiwan’s compound semiconductor industry chain, a press release reads. “SiC and GaN are very promising semiconductor materials, and are crucial to the high power, high frequency technologies such as 5G and electric vehicle. All nations consider SiC one of the key materials and technologies in national military and security sector. Taiwan should accommodate the third generation semiconductor in the national technology strategy and fully develop. Establishing compound semiconductor research center with NCTU marks a significant milestone of the strong alliance formed by GWC and NCTU.” says Ming-Kuang Lu (MK Lu), Honorary chairman of Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., the parent company of GlobalWafers. It is believed that SiC and GaN will play a crucial role in the future of power electronics with immense opportunities because they are conveniently exploited to fabricate ultra performance power devices such as 5G, fast charging and electric vehicles. Wide bandgap materials like SiC and GaN leverage many important advantages over traditional silicon technology. These features include high electro-thermal conductivity and fast-switching which reduce conduction and frequency-switching loss, making SiC and GaN capable of heat management and large current traffic and reliable in heat dissipation by offering high power density and superior thermal conductivity.