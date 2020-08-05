© Phison Electronics Business | August 05, 2020
Phison expands with new R&D centre
Taiwanese NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions provider, Phison Electronics, broke ground on a new R&D center and inventory management in Guangyuan Science Park in Zhunan township, back in late march.
The new building – which is expected to start operation in early 2022 – will provide the company with about 39’000 square metre of available space; which will mainly utilised for parking space (2 floors basement) and for R&D centre and inventory management (7 floors above ground). The total investment of new building construction is nearly NTD 1.4 billion (EUR 40.24 million), a press release reads. Furthermore, the company says that the new building will allow the company to increase its headcount by 1,500 to 2,000 engineers.
Eyeing SiC and GaN potential – GlobalWafers team up with NCTU Advancements in 5G and electric vehicle technologies are bringing the mounting demands of power semiconductor. GlobalWafers is teaming up with the National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) to develop the third generation semiconductor material.
Infineon swings to loss as the pandemic continues impact target markets “Infineon has so far coped well with the challenging situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a company, we reacted quickly to the new situation and established a framework that has enabled us to stabilize our business,” says CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss.
Murata completes new production building The Japanese manufacturer’s subsidiary, Izumo Murata Manufacturing, has completed the construction of a new production facility which started back in August 2019.
Analog Devices team up with Intel to address 5G network design challenges The companies are collaborating to create a flexible radio platform that addresses 5G network design challenges and will enable customers to scale their 5G networks more quickly and economically.
Atlas Copco has acquired the technology and operating assets of iTrap The Swedish company has acquired a technology for process diagnostics and control in the semiconductor industry.
Goodix closes acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated solution provider, has completed its acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (DCT), a fabless German semiconductor technology company.
Rebound Electronics team up with IHS Markit The pace of change in the electronics industry continues unabated for all customer types – OEM, ODM and EMS. This is driven by all component manufacturer types – including semiconductor, passive, connector and electromechanical – dynamically changing pricing, lead time, life cycle management and more.
New management takes the reins at Würth Elektronik eiSos As of the 1st of May 2020, Dirk Knorr and Josef Wörner have been appointed as General Managers for the German business of the Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, having been a part of the management circle of the company for years.
Seasoned financial and semiconductor executive joins GlobalFoundries GlobalFoundries has appointed David Reeder as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2024 The global semiconductor packaging materials market will track chip industry growth to expand from USD 17.6 billion in revenue logged in 2019 to USD 20.8 billion in 2024, a 3.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), SEMI and TechSearch International forecast.
Analog Devices acquires HDMI business from INVECAS Analog Devices, Inc. has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of Santa Clara based INVECAS.
Intel’s chief engineering officer to leave the company Changes to Intel’s technology organisation are coming. New leaders have been appointed and Murthy Renduchintala will leave the company.
Schleuniger Group acquires the business of US-based Cirris Systems Corp. Following many years of cooperation, the Schleuniger Group and Cirris Systems Corp. have signed an agreement for Schleuniger to acquire Cirris, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the basis of an asset deal.
Mu-Del Electronics acquires Luff Research Virginia-based Mu-Del Electronics LLC, an Ironwave Technologies Company and a manufacturer of high-performance RF and Microwave based systems, is acquiring Luff Research.
Sierra Wireless to divest automotive embedded module product line The company has announced a definitive agreement to divest its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line for USD 165 million in cash.
The evolving GaN and SiC power semiconductor market landscape The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is rapidly evolving from a startup-dominated business to one led by large-established power semiconductor manufacturers.
AEM acquires DB Design to expands design & application engineering capabilities AEM Holdings Ltd has acquired 100% stake in California-based DB Design Group, Inc. with its key team of designers and machinists located in California serving the Silicon Valley customer base.
Nanoscribe opens new Microfabrication Experience Center The Microfabrication Experience Center at Nanoscribe’s headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany is opening its doors these days.
Arm expands R&D centre in Budapest The chip company will be growing its staff of developers by more than 50% at its R&D centre in Budapest, Hungary.
Apple wants its supply chain to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030 The Cupertino company says that its wants to bring its entire carbon footprint to net zero – 20 years sooner than the IPCC targets.
Bosch set to expand in Malaysia with new plant in Penang The German manufacturing giant has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Penang Development Corporation for land in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang.
