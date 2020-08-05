© Phison Electronics

Phison expands with new R&D centre

Taiwanese NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions provider, Phison Electronics, broke ground on a new R&D center and inventory management in Guangyuan Science Park in Zhunan township, back in late march.

The new building – which is expected to start operation in early 2022 – will provide the company with about 39’000 square metre of available space; which will mainly utilised for parking space (2 floors basement) and for R&D centre and inventory management (7 floors above ground). The total investment of new building construction is nearly NTD 1.4 billion (EUR 40.24 million), a press release reads. Furthermore, the company says that the new building will allow the company to increase its headcount by 1,500 to 2,000 engineers.