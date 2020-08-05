© Murata

Murata completes new production building

The Japanese manufacturer’s subsidiary, Izumo Murata Manufacturing, has completed the construction of a new production facility which started back in August 2019.

The new production building, located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will allow Murata to build a system enabling the company to respond to medium- and long-term increases in demand for ceramic parts. The company’s new production building offers Murata a total floor area of 9,328 square metres. The company invested JPY 4.99 billion (EUR 40 million) in this new building, this includes the construction cost as well as investment in new production equipment to be installed.