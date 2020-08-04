© Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco has acquired the technology and operating assets of iTrap

The Swedish company has acquired a technology for process diagnostics and control in the semiconductor industry.

The iTrap is an ion trap mass spectrometer instrument capable of highly sensitive real time gas analysis. The instrument is used for diagnostics or process control in semiconductor process chambers. The business is located in Oberkochen, in southern Germany, and has been part of ZEISS Venture. A few employees will join Atlas Copco, a press release reads. “The insights the technology can bring into the chemical environment in process chambers, in close to real time, will deliver significant value to our customers,” says Geert Follens, Business Area President Vacuum Technique. “We also see possibilities for synergies with other products used in process chambers”. The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed. The company will become part of the Semiconductor Chamber Solutions Division in the business area Vacuum Technique.