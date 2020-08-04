© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Goodix closes acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated solution provider, has completed its acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (DCT), a fabless German semiconductor technology company.

The Chinese company describes the acquisition of DCT is a key step in constructing a diversified strategy and integrating global engineering talent. DCT's technologies, product offerings, and market penetration are a perfect match to Goodix. Goodix recently announced design wins with Hyundai and Lynk & Co as the company expands into the automotive application market. DCT has a strong focus on autonomous systems which the Chinese company will utilise to strengthen its technological capabilities in offering differentiated products to automobile customers. Specialised in the development of large SoCs, FPGAs, embedded software and systems, DCT's image signal processing team adds to Goodix's arsenal of technologies, rounding-out a more complete and comprehensive R&D team. “DCT’s track record of success and market validation are perfectly aligned with our strategic development in automotive applications and ISP offerings,” says David Zhang, CEO of Goodix, in a press release. “Coupled with Goodix’s leading position in the marketplace, we are well positioned to deliver compelling solutions to our combined customer base.” “This is a very important move for DCT. With the fundamental backup of Goodix, DCT will now be able to engage with customers into full ASIC business, supporting them not only with outstanding chip design capabilities but now also with the whole quality proven ASIC supply chain,” adds Peter Schaper, CEO of DCT. “This will address all the upcoming demands for computing power hungry SoCs supporting autonomous driving as well as comfort features in the cars.”