© wurth Business | July 31, 2020
New management takes the reins at Würth Elektronik eiSos
As of the 1st of May 2020, Dirk Knorr and Josef Wörner have been appointed as General Managers for the German business of the Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, having been a part of the management circle of the company for years.
Dirk Knorr was recently head of international quality and environmental management at Würth Elektronik. He was also responsible for risk management and material compliance. Before joining Würth Elektronik in 2005, he worked as a project manager for key accounts at a company for system solutions in the electronics industry. Josef Wörner started his training as a telecommunications engineer at Deutsche Bundespost and made his career in sales at a German manufacturer of passive components. Since 2001, he has held various positions at Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, including the title of Director responsible for the Electromechanics Division since 2017. Josef Wörner will continue to be responsible for this division. "We are pleased that we could win and appoint two experienced General Managers for Würth Elektronik eiSos in Germany. Dirk Knorr and Josef Wörner will be the contact persons for all concerns of the German parent company. This step had been planned for quite some time and we would like to thank Mr. Knorr and Mr. Wörner for their extraordinary work so far and wish them continuing success for the next years," says Thomas Schrott, Alexander Gerfer and Thomas Wild, in a press release They will remain as General Managers of the German Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, but as part of their functions on the Management Board, they will devote more time to the management and strategic orientation of the entire Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, which includes a continuously growing number of companies and production sites all over the world.
Rebound Electronics team up with IHS Markit The pace of change in the electronics industry continues unabated for all customer types – OEM, ODM and EMS. This is driven by all component manufacturer types – including semiconductor, passive, connector and electromechanical – dynamically changing pricing, lead time, life cycle management and more.
Seasoned financial and semiconductor executive joins GlobalFoundries GlobalFoundries has appointed David Reeder as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2024 The global semiconductor packaging materials market will track chip industry growth to expand from USD 17.6 billion in revenue logged in 2019 to USD 20.8 billion in 2024, a 3.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), SEMI and TechSearch International forecast.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
Analog Devices acquires HDMI business from INVECAS Analog Devices, Inc. has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of Santa Clara based INVECAS.
Intel’s chief engineering officer to leave the company Changes to Intel’s technology organisation are coming. New leaders have been appointed and Murthy Renduchintala will leave the company.
Schleuniger Group acquires the business of US-based Cirris Systems Corp. Following many years of cooperation, the Schleuniger Group and Cirris Systems Corp. have signed an agreement for Schleuniger to acquire Cirris, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the basis of an asset deal.
Mu-Del Electronics acquires Luff Research Virginia-based Mu-Del Electronics LLC, an Ironwave Technologies Company and a manufacturer of high-performance RF and Microwave based systems, is acquiring Luff Research.
Sierra Wireless to divest automotive embedded module product line The company has announced a definitive agreement to divest its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line for USD 165 million in cash.
The evolving GaN and SiC power semiconductor market landscape The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is rapidly evolving from a startup-dominated business to one led by large-established power semiconductor manufacturers.
AEM acquires DB Design to expands design & application engineering capabilities AEM Holdings Ltd has acquired 100% stake in California-based DB Design Group, Inc. with its key team of designers and machinists located in California serving the Silicon Valley customer base.
Nanoscribe opens new Microfabrication Experience Center The Microfabrication Experience Center at Nanoscribe’s headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany is opening its doors these days.
Arm expands R&D centre in Budapest The chip company will be growing its staff of developers by more than 50% at its R&D centre in Budapest, Hungary.
Apple wants its supply chain to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030 The Cupertino company says that its wants to bring its entire carbon footprint to net zero – 20 years sooner than the IPCC targets.
Bosch set to expand in Malaysia with new plant in Penang The German manufacturing giant has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Penang Development Corporation for land in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang.
Tel-Instrument Electronics receives $1.6M test set order Avionics test and measurement solutions designer and manufacturer, Tel-Instrument Electronics, has received a USD 1.6 million test set order for the South Korean military.
EV Group nearly doubles its cleanroom capacity at its HQ EV Group (EVG) has completed the construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria.
China steps up pace of Mini/Micro LED commercialisation By 2024, the global Mini/Micro LED market is projected to reach US$4.2 billion in revenue. The positive outlook of the Mini/Micro LED industry has attracted many investors.
STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions STMicroelectronics has signed two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro.
Standex acquires Renco Electronics Standex International Corporation has acquired privately-held, Florida-based Renco Electronics for approximately USD 28 million in cash with an additional three-year earnout payment based upon achieving certain financial targets.
1Q/4Q: Signals show rebound in the 2020 IC market After dropping by 15% last year, the worldwide IC market is expected to show single-digit growth in 2020, even with the disastrous effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML ASML has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Berliner Glas KGaA.
Another COVID-19 case at a Murata facility On July 8, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee of one of its partner companies working Murata's Yokaichi Plant had tested positive for COVID-19.