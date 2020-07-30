© globalfoundries

Seasoned financial and semiconductor executive joins GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries has appointed David Reeder as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

David will draw on his more than 20 years of global financial and executive management experience with public and private companies to support GF’s growth as well as accelerate the company’s journey to IPO. Reeder brings with him an extensive background including experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, operations, investor relations, and risk management along with CEO and CFO experience at four different companies, both private and publicly-held. Reeder has served in senior finance and operations positions in global high technology companies including Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Cisco and Electronics for Imaging (EFI). Most recently, Reeder served as CFO and as CEO of Lexmark International. “David has an impressive record of successful execution at a number of leading companies and is a true semiconductor executive at heart,” says Tom Caulfield, CEO of GF, in a press release. “I am thrilled to welcome David and his experience to our leadership team as we further advance our business and our vital role in the industry.” “I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join GF,” adds David Reeder. “I look forward to joining a world-class team, leading the finance organization and contributing to the company’s future success as it progresses to the next phase of its growth.” Reeder will join GF on August 10th.