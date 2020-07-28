© Intel Business | July 28, 2020
Intel’s chief engineering officer to leave the company
Changes to Intel’s technology organisation are coming. New leaders have been appointed and Murthy Renduchintala will leave the company.
Intel CEO Bob Swan has announced changes to the company’s technology organisation and executive team. Effective immediately, the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) will be separated into the following teams, whose leaders will report directly to the CEO. Intel’s Technology Development will be led by Dr. Ann Kelleher. Kelleher has been head of Intel manufacturing and will now lead Intel technology development focusing on 7nm and 5nm processes. Dr. Mike Mayberry, who has been leading Technology Development, will consult and assist in the transition until his planned retirement at the end of the year. Manufacturing and Operations will be led by Keyvan Esfarjani. Esfarjani most recently led manufacturing for Intel’s Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG). He will now lead global manufacturing operations and continue Kelleher’s work driving product ramp and the build-out of new fab capacity. Design Engineering, which in the interim will be led by Josh Walden while Intel conducts a global search to identify a permanent leader. Most recently Walden has been leading the Intel Product Assurance and Security Group (IPAS), which will continue to report to him. Architecture, Software and Graphics will continue to be led by Raja Koduri and the Supply Chain will continue to be led by Dr. Randhir Thakur. As a result of these changes, Murthy Renduchintala will leave Intel on in early August, 2020. “I look forward to working directly with these talented and experienced technology leaders, each of whom is committed to driving Intel forward during this period of critical execution,” says CEO Bob Swan, in a press release. “I also want to thank Murthy for his leadership in helping Intel transform our technology platform. We have the most diverse portfolio of leadership products in our history and, as a result of our six pillars of innovation and disaggregation strategy, much more flexibility in how we build, package and deliver those products for our customers.”
