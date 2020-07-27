© Schleuniger Group Business | July 27, 2020
Schleuniger Group acquires the business of US-based Cirris Systems Corp.
Following many years of cooperation, the Schleuniger Group and Cirris Systems Corp. have signed an agreement for Schleuniger to acquire Cirris, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the basis of an asset deal.
The transaction is expected to be concluded in the third quarter of 2020 and the new company Cirris Inc. will take over most of the assets of Cirris Systems Corp. “With the acquisition of Cirris, Schleuniger is further extending its market lead in testing of cables, harnesses and connectors. Together with adaptronic Prüfsysteme and Schleuniger Test Automation, both located in Germany, we have now fully realized our strategic main direction of “Best in Test” and our ambition to be the global number one in technology, application and industry coverage,” says Christoph Schüpbach, CEO of the Schleuniger Group, in a press release. The purchase of Cirris represents an important investment in a key growth segment for Schleuniger, further expanding the group’s broad testing portfolio following the January 2018 acquisition of a controlling majority stake in testing equipment manufacturer adaptronic Prüftechnik GmbH of Wertheim, Germany, as well as the May 2015 purchase of test automation solutions provider Cirris Solutions GmbH (now Schleuniger Test Automation GmbH) of Jettingen, Germany. Cirris Systems complements the product portfolios and market coverage of adaptronic and Schleuniger Test Automation and opens up the North American market for testing and test automation. It also reduces Schleuniger’s dependency on the automotive industry as Cirris generates the vast majority of its sales outside this industry. “We are excited to become a part of the Schleuniger Group after many years of sales and technology cooperation. Our product and service offerings complement the already extensive testing portfolio of the Schleuniger Group, and this acquisition offers us the chance to expand even more rapidly as part of the global Schleuniger organization. And no less important for a successful future together: We also see a great fit between our corporate cultures and values, and we look forward to joining the Schleuniger family,” says Craig Taylor, President & CEO of Cirris Systems, who will remain in his current position at the new Cirris Inc.
Mu-Del Electronics acquires Luff Research Virginia-based Mu-Del Electronics LLC, an Ironwave Technologies Company and a manufacturer of high-performance RF and Microwave based systems, is acquiring Luff Research.
Sierra Wireless to divest automotive embedded module product line The company has announced a definitive agreement to divest its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line for USD 165 million in cash.
The evolving GaN and SiC power semiconductor market landscape The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is rapidly evolving from a startup-dominated business to one led by large-established power semiconductor manufacturers.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
AEM acquires DB Design to expands design & application engineering capabilities AEM Holdings Ltd has acquired 100% stake in California-based DB Design Group, Inc. with its key team of designers and machinists located in California serving the Silicon Valley customer base.
Nanoscribe opens new Microfabrication Experience Center The Microfabrication Experience Center at Nanoscribe’s headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany is opening its doors these days.
Arm expands R&D centre in Budapest The chip company will be growing its staff of developers by more than 50% at its R&D centre in Budapest, Hungary.
Apple wants its supply chain to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030 The Cupertino company says that its wants to bring its entire carbon footprint to net zero – 20 years sooner than the IPCC targets.
Bosch set to expand in Malaysia with new plant in Penang The German manufacturing giant has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Penang Development Corporation for land in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang.
Tel-Instrument Electronics receives $1.6M test set order Avionics test and measurement solutions designer and manufacturer, Tel-Instrument Electronics, has received a USD 1.6 million test set order for the South Korean military.
EV Group nearly doubles its cleanroom capacity at its HQ EV Group (EVG) has completed the construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria.
China steps up pace of Mini/Micro LED commercialisation By 2024, the global Mini/Micro LED market is projected to reach US$4.2 billion in revenue. The positive outlook of the Mini/Micro LED industry has attracted many investors.
STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions STMicroelectronics has signed two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro.
Standex acquires Renco Electronics Standex International Corporation has acquired privately-held, Florida-based Renco Electronics for approximately USD 28 million in cash with an additional three-year earnout payment based upon achieving certain financial targets.
1Q/4Q: Signals show rebound in the 2020 IC market After dropping by 15% last year, the worldwide IC market is expected to show single-digit growth in 2020, even with the disastrous effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML ASML has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Berliner Glas KGaA.
Another COVID-19 case at a Murata facility On July 8, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee of one of its partner companies working Murata’s Yokaichi Plant had tested positive for COVID-19.
Phison to sell shares in JV to Kingston Memory specialist Kingston says that Phison will sell its shares in Kingston Solutions, Inc. (KSI), a joint venture with Kingston Technology Corporation, to Kingston.
Sensata acquires Preco Sensata Technologies Inc. has acquired vehicle safety technology company PRECO Electronics, LLC.
It's official - Analog Devices will acquire Maxim Integrated Analog Devices, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over USD 68 billion.
GaAs RF revenue projected to decline by 3.8% in 2020 RF front-end component IDM and foundry revenues will be affected under the dual influences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese government’s policy of decoupling from the U.S., driven by the ever-intensifying U.S.-China trade war that began in 2019, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
X-FAB on track to resume production after cyber attack Following the cyber attack that occurred on July fifth – which resulted in the company shutting down its IT systems and production lines – the company says it has resumed production at one of its manufacturing sites.
Rivian adds additional funding in investment round The electrics car manufacturer says it has closed an investment round of USD 2.5 billion. The financing was led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
A new massive semiconductor deal on the horizon? Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is reportedly in advanced talks with Maxim Integrated regarding a potential acquisition of the analog IC manufacturer.