© Nanoscribe

Nanoscribe opens new Microfabrication Experience Center

The Microfabrication Experience Center at Nanoscribe’s headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany is opening its doors these days.

Nanoscribe, a German high-tech company offering additive manufacturing systems for the nano, micro and mesoscale, is expanding with a new Microfabrication Experience Center. The center bundles Nanoscribe’s offerings to provide opportunities to test and validate the feasibility of applications as well as improving 3D printing skills in close collaboration with Nanoscribe engineers. The center is a new facility at the Nanoscribe headquarters. Located in the ZEISS Innovation Hub at the gates of Campus North of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). The Demolab is equipped with both printer lines – a Photonic Professional GT2 and a Quantum X maskless lithography system – and other production and characterisation equipment. The Microfabrication Experience Center’s service portfolio ranges from individual product demonstrations, feasibility demonstrations or training courses to expert workshops and user meetings. The center is also the place for training sessions where new and experienced users practice working with the hardware and software of the Nanoscribe 3D printers. “We aim to inspire our customers and enable them to materialize their groundbreaking ideas and innovations with our 3D Microfabrication technology,” says Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO and co-founder of Nanoscribe, in a press release. “The new Microfabrication Experience Center is therefore important to validate the suitability of our technology for customers’ projects and to intensify partnerships. As a reliable partner in 3D Microfabrication we provide collaboration, problem solving and training options.”