AEM acquires DB Design to expands design & application engineering capabilities

AEM Holdings Ltd has acquired 100% stake in California-based DB Design Group, Inc. with its key team of designers and machinists located in California serving the Silicon Valley customer base.

AEM’s Executive Chairman Loke Wai San commented, “We are thrilled that the team at DB Design is now part of our AEM family. Not only does DB Design have an impressive list of semiconductor customers for their lab handler and custom kits, they also bring tremendous design and application engineering capabilities for AEM’s consumables business, and local support to our North American based customers. We are now able to offer almost 24-hour R&D services to our customers leveraging our US and Asia based teams, as well as rapid prototyping and supply chain resiliency via high mix production run support in the US.”