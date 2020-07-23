© hipa Components | July 23, 2020
Arm expands R&D centre in Budapest
The chip company will be growing its staff of developers by more than 50% at its R&D centre in Budapest, Hungary.
An expansion project worth EUR 9 million will result in the creation of 60 jobs in research and development at the centre, according to a report from HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. Arm has been present in Hungary since 2014, today the company has more than 100 employees in the country as compared to the initial headcount of 20. The scope of activities both includes conventional digital hardware development and embedded software development, and also operational support is given to the parent company’s different business units. Professionals in R&D focuses on, among others things, the design of energy-efficient processors, intelligent application technologies – from sensors to servers, including smartphones, tablets, corporate infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) tools. The aim of the latest employee and capacity expansion is to successfully address the challenges relating to the supply of improved embedded systems and system components in IoT.
The evolving GaN and SiC power semiconductor market landscape The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is rapidly evolving from a startup-dominated business to one led by large-established power semiconductor manufacturers.
AEM acquires DB Design to expands design & application engineering capabilities AEM Holdings Ltd has acquired 100% stake in California-based DB Design Group, Inc. with its key team of designers and machinists located in California serving the Silicon Valley customer base.
Nanoscribe opens new Microfabrication Experience Center The Microfabrication Experience Center at Nanoscribe’s headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany is opening its doors these days.
Apple wants its supply chain to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030 The Cupertino company says that its wants to bring its entire carbon footprint to net zero – 20 years sooner than the IPCC targets.
Bosch set to expand in Malaysia with new plant in Penang The German manufacturing giant has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Penang Development Corporation for land in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang.
Tel-Instrument Electronics receives $1.6M test set order Avionics test and measurement solutions designer and manufacturer, Tel-Instrument Electronics, has received a USD 1.6 million test set order for the South Korean military.
EV Group nearly doubles its cleanroom capacity at its HQ EV Group (EVG) has completed the construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria.
China steps up pace of Mini/Micro LED commercialisation By 2024, the global Mini/Micro LED market is projected to reach US$4.2 billion in revenue. The positive outlook of the Mini/Micro LED industry has attracted many investors.
STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions STMicroelectronics has signed two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro.
Standex acquires Renco Electronics Standex International Corporation has acquired privately-held, Florida-based Renco Electronics for approximately USD 28 million in cash with an additional three-year earnout payment based upon achieving certain financial targets.
1Q/4Q: Signals show rebound in the 2020 IC market After dropping by 15% last year, the worldwide IC market is expected to show single-digit growth in 2020, even with the disastrous effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML ASML has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Berliner Glas KGaA.
Another COVID-19 case at a Murata facility On July 8, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee of one of its partner companies working Murata’s Yokaichi Plant had tested positive for COVID-19.
Phison to sell shares in JV to Kingston Memory specialist Kingston says that Phison will sell its shares in Kingston Solutions, Inc. (KSI), a joint venture with Kingston Technology Corporation, to Kingston.
Sensata acquires Preco Sensata Technologies Inc. has acquired vehicle safety technology company PRECO Electronics, LLC.
It's official - Analog Devices will acquire Maxim Integrated Analog Devices, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over USD 68 billion.
GaAs RF revenue projected to decline by 3.8% in 2020 RF front-end component IDM and foundry revenues will be affected under the dual influences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese government’s policy of decoupling from the U.S., driven by the ever-intensifying U.S.-China trade war that began in 2019, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
X-FAB on track to resume production after cyber attack Following the cyber attack that occurred on July fifth – which resulted in the company shutting down its IT systems and production lines – the company says it has resumed production at one of its manufacturing sites.
Rivian adds additional funding in investment round The electrics car manufacturer says it has closed an investment round of USD 2.5 billion. The financing was led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
A new massive semiconductor deal on the horizon? Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is reportedly in advanced talks with Maxim Integrated regarding a potential acquisition of the analog IC manufacturer.
ACM Research starts construction of new facility in Shanghai ACM Research, a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for semiconductor devices, says that its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), has begun construction of its new development and production facility in the Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.
ALLOS Semiconductors has sold its high power electronics and RF business AZUR SPACE has acquired the electronics business of GaN-on-Si epiwafer expert ALLOS Semiconductors.
STMicroelectronics team up with Fingerprint Cards Swedish Fingerprint Cards has teamed with global semiconductor powerhouse, STMicroelectronics, to develop an advanced Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) solution based on fingerprint-recognition technology.