© hipa

Arm expands R&D centre in Budapest

The chip company will be growing its staff of developers by more than 50% at its R&D centre in Budapest, Hungary.

An expansion project worth EUR 9 million will result in the creation of 60 jobs in research and development at the centre, according to a report from HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. Arm has been present in Hungary since 2014, today the company has more than 100 employees in the country as compared to the initial headcount of 20. The scope of activities both includes conventional digital hardware development and embedded software development, and also operational support is given to the parent company’s different business units. Professionals in R&D focuses on, among others things, the design of energy-efficient processors, intelligent application technologies – from sensors to servers, including smartphones, tablets, corporate infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) tools. The aim of the latest employee and capacity expansion is to successfully address the challenges relating to the supply of improved embedded systems and system components in IoT.