© EV Group Business | July 21, 2020
EV Group nearly doubles its cleanroom capacity at its HQ
EV Group (EVG) has completed the construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria.
The new building nearly doubles the cleanroom capacity at EVG's headquarters, and will be used for product and process development, equipment demonstrations, prototyping and pilot-line production services. The Cleanroom V building, which is part of a EUR 30 million Euro investment announced last year, will officially open in August. The new Cleanroom V building is directly connected to EVG's existing cleanroom and applications lab, and provides approximately 620 square metres of additional Class 10 cleanroom floor space. The new building also houses a modern training center with multiple dedicated areas for training customers and field service engineers on EVG equipment platforms. As part of the expansion, the existing cleanroom and applications lab facility have also been upgraded. The added capacity afforded by the new Cleanroom V building aims to strengthen the capabilities of EVG's NILPhotonics Competence Center and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, which provide process development services, and serve as open access innovation incubators for customers and partners across the microelectronics supply chain. "For EVG, this new facility will greatly enhance our ability to co-develop future applications and technologies with our customers. In particular, we see it benefiting our competence centers, which have seen particularly strong activity and demand. The unique services offered at our NILPhotonics and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Centers enable our customers and partners to shorten development cycles and create novel products in these critical application areas," says Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development & IP director at EV Group, in a press release.
Bosch set to expand in Malaysia with new plant in Penang The German manufacturing giant has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Penang Development Corporation for land in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang.
Tel-Instrument Electronics receives $1.6M test set order Avionics test and measurement solutions designer and manufacturer, Tel-Instrument Electronics, has received a USD 1.6 million test set order for the South Korean military.
EV Group nearly doubles its cleanroom capacity at its HQ EV Group (EVG) has completed the construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria.
China steps up pace of Mini/Micro LED commercialisation By 2024, the global Mini/Micro LED market is projected to reach US$4.2 billion in revenue. The positive outlook of the Mini/Micro LED industry has attracted many investors.
STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions STMicroelectronics has signed two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro.
Standex acquires Renco Electronics Standex International Corporation has acquired privately-held, Florida-based Renco Electronics for approximately USD 28 million in cash with an additional three-year earnout payment based upon achieving certain financial targets.
1Q/4Q: Signals show rebound in the 2020 IC market After dropping by 15% last year, the worldwide IC market is expected to show single-digit growth in 2020, even with the disastrous effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML ASML has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Berliner Glas KGaA.
Another COVID-19 case at a Murata facility On July 8, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee of one of its partner companies working Murata’s Yokaichi Plant had tested positive for COVID-19.
Phison to sell shares in JV to Kingston Memory specialist Kingston says that Phison will sell its shares in Kingston Solutions, Inc. (KSI), a joint venture with Kingston Technology Corporation, to Kingston.
Sensata acquires Preco Sensata Technologies Inc. has acquired vehicle safety technology company PRECO Electronics, LLC.
It's official - Analog Devices will acquire Maxim Integrated Analog Devices, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over USD 68 billion.
GaAs RF revenue projected to decline by 3.8% in 2020 RF front-end component IDM and foundry revenues will be affected under the dual influences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese government’s policy of decoupling from the U.S., driven by the ever-intensifying U.S.-China trade war that began in 2019, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
X-FAB on track to resume production after cyber attack Following the cyber attack that occurred on July fifth – which resulted in the company shutting down its IT systems and production lines – the company says it has resumed production at one of its manufacturing sites.
Rivian adds additional funding in investment round The electrics car manufacturer says it has closed an investment round of USD 2.5 billion. The financing was led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
A new massive semiconductor deal on the horizon? Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is reportedly in advanced talks with Maxim Integrated regarding a potential acquisition of the analog IC manufacturer.
ACM Research starts construction of new facility in Shanghai ACM Research, a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for semiconductor devices, says that its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), has begun construction of its new development and production facility in the Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.
ALLOS Semiconductors has sold its high power electronics and RF business AZUR SPACE has acquired the electronics business of GaN-on-Si epiwafer expert ALLOS Semiconductors.
STMicroelectronics team up with Fingerprint Cards Swedish Fingerprint Cards has teamed with global semiconductor powerhouse, STMicroelectronics, to develop an advanced Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) solution based on fingerprint-recognition technology.
U.S.: Cancellation of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong to impact chip industry The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on June 29 that the newly instituted Hong Kong national security law by the Chinese government will increase “the risk that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted to [the Chinese government]”; the Department therefore put a temporary stop to the preferential treatment the U.S. had afforded to Hong Kong.
Arm to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth Arm is looking to strengthen its focus on growth and profitability. To achieve this the company has proposed strategic organisational changes – which involves the transferring of businesses.
ROHM and Leadrive establish a joint laboratory ROHM and Leadrive Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of automotive powertrain for new energy vehicles, have already held the opening ceremony for their joint laboratory on SiC technology in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Lingang New Area).
Imagination announces latest licensing deal with NXP Imagination Technologies says that NXP has extended its license for Imagination’s Ethernet Packet Processor (EPP) IP for use in S32 vehicle network processors.
Synaptics to buy rights to Broadcom’s Wireless IoT connectivity business Synaptics Incorporated has signed definitive agreements under which Synaptics will acquire certain assets and manufacturing rights associated with the wireless IoT business of Broadcom for approximately USD 250 million in an all-cash transaction.Load more news
Most Read
- Conti takes the next steps in its transformation – will close locations
- Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML
- STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions
- 1Q/4Q: Signals show rebound in the 2020 IC market
- BMW ink supply agreement for battery cells with Northvolt