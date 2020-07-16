© Berliner Glas Group

Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML

ASML has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Berliner Glas KGaA.

Berliner Glas and chip-making equipment manufacturer, ASML, have signed an agreement whereby ASML acquires all shares of Berliner Glas KGaA including all subsidiaries. With this transaction, ASML will acquire technical capabilities that are important to support the future roadmap for its EUV and DUV products. ASML will also acquire business units that operate in other markets. “We are proud to have contributed to the success of ASML’s lithography technology over the past 30 years, and our collaboration with ASML is already very close,” says Herbert Kubatz, owner of the Berliner Glas Group, in a press release. “We are excited by the opportunity to make a bigger contribution to innovation in the semiconductor industry as a part of ASML, while we retain the focus to be successful in the other markets that we serve,” adds Andreas Nitze, CEO of Berliner Glas Group. The management team of the Berliner Glas Group will continue to run the company. The acquisition will be completed once all the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained, which is expected before the end of 2020. “The combination of Berliner Glas’ technology and capabilities and ASML’s scale, both in R&D and manufacturing, will support the further development and roll-out of future EUV systems that will provide increased value to ASML’s customers. In this transaction, ASML is also acquiring businesses that serve other industries. We intend to manage Berliner Glas in a way that allows these businesses to remain focused on serving their customers with products that are tailored to their needs,” says Frits van Hout, ASML Chief Strategy Officer.