© Fingerprint Business | July 10, 2020
STMicroelectronics team up with Fingerprint Cards
Swedish Fingerprint Cards has teamed with global semiconductor powerhouse, STMicroelectronics, to develop an advanced Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) solution based on fingerprint-recognition technology.
With the co-development of the platform, the companies aims to address the market demand to enhance contactless payment-card security and convenience. The BSoC integration combines ST’s latest-generation secure-payment technology based on the ST31/STPay chipset and STM32 general-purpose microcontrollers with Fingerprints’ next-generation T-Shape sensor module to provide a turnkey battery-less secure solution for the banking market. “Cost-effective and user-friendly biometric authentication will significantly increase the security level and user convenience of banking transactions. It may let banks raise or remove the maximum allowable transaction value for contactless payments,” says Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontrollers, STMicroelectronics, in a press release. “Fingerprint Cards brings valuable and market-proven expertise in solutions for battery-less and space-constrained devices. Their products combining powerful processing and low energy consumption are ideal companions to our STPay solutions for payment cards,” Degauque continues. The contactless payment card will be the first target under the agreement, with the intention to extend to other markets such as identification, health, access, and transportation cards. “This is a powerful collaboration to create innovative and optimized solutions that not only make it easier for card makers to integrate biometrics in their portfolio, but also bring the total cost down. In the end, strengthening the security for contactless payments will offer consumers a worry-less payment experience,” says Michel Roig, SVP for Payments and Access BL at Fingerprint Cards.
ACM Research starts construction of new facility in Shanghai ACM Research, a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for semiconductor devices, says that its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), has begun construction of its new development and production facility in the Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.
ALLOS Semiconductors has sold its high power electronics and RF business AZUR SPACE has acquired the electronics business of GaN-on-Si epiwafer expert ALLOS Semiconductors.
U.S.: Cancellation of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong to impact chip industry The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on June 29 that the newly instituted Hong Kong national security law by the Chinese government will increase “the risk that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted to [the Chinese government]”; the Department therefore put a temporary stop to the preferential treatment the U.S. had afforded to Hong Kong.
Arm to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth Arm is looking to strengthen its focus on growth and profitability. To achieve this the company has proposed strategic organisational changes – which involves the transferring of businesses.
ROHM and Leadrive establish a joint laboratory ROHM and Leadrive Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of automotive powertrain for new energy vehicles, have already held the opening ceremony for their joint laboratory on SiC technology in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Lingang New Area).
Imagination announces latest licensing deal with NXP Imagination Technologies says that NXP has extended its license for Imagination’s Ethernet Packet Processor (EPP) IP for use in S32 vehicle network processors.
Synaptics to buy rights to Broadcom’s Wireless IoT connectivity business Synaptics Incorporated has signed definitive agreements under which Synaptics will acquire certain assets and manufacturing rights associated with the wireless IoT business of Broadcom for approximately USD 250 million in an all-cash transaction.
Apple to start mass producing Mac SoC, projected to cost under US$100 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, Apple officially unveiled its self-designed Mac SoC processors based on the ARM architecture in June, with the market release of the first Mac device with Apple Silicon (which broadly refers to chips designed by Apple) scheduled to take place by the end of this year.
Mini LED supply chain to benefit from Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro As Apple’s upcoming release of products featuring Mini LED backlight generates a growth in Mini LED demand, the company has also stimulated actors in the Mini LED supply chain to increase their production capacities.
National Instruments completes acquisition of OptimalPlus NI has officially closed the acquisition of OptimalPlus, a data analytics software provider for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
LeddarTech acquires VayaVision LeddarTech has acquired sensor fusion and perception software company VayaVision.
ON Semi to provide Danfoss with high power devices ON Semiconductor will supply Danfoss Silicon Power with high power IGBTs and diodes for inverter traction modules in the fast growing electric vehicle market.
X-FAB hit by cyber attack On the fifth of July, the mixed signal foundry expert, was the target of a cyber security attack.
UK and France on the map for Huawei Back in 2018, Huawei acquired 500 acres of land in Cambridge. Now the first phase of the Huawei Campus was approved by the local council and the company is gearing up to start the expansion. Adding to that, in late February, the Chinese telecom giant said it intends to build an automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment in France.
Jenoptik is looking to accelerate growth with acquisition of TRIOPTICS Jenoptik is acquiring 100% of the shares in TRIOPTICS GmbH, a supplier of test equipment and manufacturing systems for optical components and sensors.
Global microelectronics market with overall stable development "Although the growth path of the global microelectronics market is intact, on a long-term trend-line, it declined by 12.1 percent to USD 412 billion in 2019," said Dr. Sven Baumann, ZVEI expert for microelectronics, sensors and actuators.
Jörg Doblaski takes on the role of X-FAB CTO X-FAB Silicon Foundries announced the appointment of Jörg Doblaski as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He fills the role of former CTO Dr. Jens Kosch, who is becoming an X-FAB Fellow and will serve as an adviser to the company’s CEO Rudi De Winter.
GaN and SiC power semiconductor markets set to pass $1 billion mark in 2021 The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is forecast to pass USD 1 billion in 2021, energised by demand from hybrid & electric vehicles, power supplies, and photovoltaic (PV) inverters.
POET and Sanan IC Inks LoI to form $50 million JV The proposed JV aims to disrupt the data center market using the POET Optical Interposer to achieve superior economics and scale.
SG Wireless designates Digi-Key as authorised distributor for the US SG Wireless, the IoT solutions arm of EMS provider Season Group, has added Digi-Key as an authorised distributor of its IoT products for the US.
Kioxia completes acquisition of LITE-ON Technology’s SSD business Kioxia Holdings Corporation says it expects to complete its acquisition of LITE-ON Technology Corporation’s Solid State Drive (SSD) business, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation and its affiliated companies on July 1, 2020.
II-VI licenses technology for SiC devices and modules for power electronic II‐VI Incorporated has singed an agreement with General Electric to license GE's technology to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) devices and modules for power electronics.
Dialog Semi completes its acquisition of Adesto Dialog Semiconductor says it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto)), a provider of custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.