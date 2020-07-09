© Trendforce Components | July 09, 2020
U.S.: Cancellation of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong to impact chip industry
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on June 29 that the newly instituted Hong Kong national security law by the Chinese government will increase “the risk that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted to [the Chinese government]”; the Department therefore put a temporary stop to the preferential treatment the U.S. had afforded to Hong Kong.
TrendForce indicates that, as Hong Kong is a major site of chip warehousing for manufacturers and distributors worldwide, the U.S. government’s withdrawal of preferential treatment is meant to directly curtail the risk that companies may export products that contain sensitive information, through Hong Kong, to China. This action is thus expected to drastically change the current geographical concentration of semiconductor products and the production strategy of chip manufacturers. On April 27, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce expanded its export control actions in an effort to prevent China, Russia, and Venezuela from acquiring U.S. products and technologies “that could be used in development of weapons, military aircraft, or surveillance technology through civilian supply chains”. Of the actions that were announced, the Expansion of Military End Use/User Controls (MEU) and the Removal of License Exception Civil End Users (CIV) have been put into effect, with the Elimination of License Exception Additional Permissive Reexports (APR) Provisions (which, according to the Department of Commerce, "proposes to eliminate certain provisions of a license exception for partner countries involving the reexport of NS- (national security) controlled items to countries of national security concern to ensure consistent reviews of exports and reexports of U.S. items”) still under review even though the U.S. was originally to confirm the details, including implementation date, by June 29, 2020. Although the Elimination of License Exception APR Provisions has yet to be finalised by the Department of Commerce at the time of this press release’s publication, TrendForce believes that the U.S. government’s temporary suspension of preferential treatment, including export license exceptions, for Hong Kong, is essentially equivalent to finalising the Elimination, at least in terms of intended consequences. According to TrendForce’s analysis, because Hong Kong had been afforded preferential treatment in the past, the region saw the emergence of a substantial semiconductor spot market and became a warehousing hotbed for many chip manufacturers. However, with the cancellation of preferential treatment, changes in the geographical concentration of semiconductor products and chip manufacturing strategies are likely to take place as a result. As such, related actors in the semiconductor supply chain already began investigating possible scenarios and making corresponding strategic adjustments in response to the tightening of the Export Administration Regulations in April. However, with the drastic shifts in international relations, not only must companies now take into consideration the time required to apply for a special export license should they wish to export tech products, such as semiconductor components, to China through Hong Kong, but these companies must also take other factors into account. These factors include the products’ manufacturing processes and shipping routes, as well as the parties to whom the products will be delivered. Companies wishing to ship tech products must take great care in planning every detail, in order to avoid violating the export regulations. TrendForce stresses that Taiwanese semiconductor companies occupy an important position in the global foundry, OSAT, and IC design industries. Therefore, in the face of the U.S. government’s increasingly stringent export regulations towards China, TrendForce believes that Taiwanese companies need to be more careful than ever, so as to avoid being impacted by the export controls under the U.S.-China trade war.
U.S.: Cancellation of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong to impact chip industry The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on June 29 that the newly instituted Hong Kong national security law by the Chinese government will increase “the risk that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted to [the Chinese government]”; the Department therefore put a temporary stop to the preferential treatment the U.S. had afforded to Hong Kong.
Arm to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth Arm is looking to strengthen its focus on growth and profitability. To achieve this the company has proposed strategic organisational changes – which involves the transferring of businesses.
ROHM and Leadrive establish a joint laboratory ROHM and Leadrive Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of automotive powertrain for new energy vehicles, have already held the opening ceremony for their joint laboratory on SiC technology in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Lingang New Area).
Imagination announces latest licensing deal with NXP Imagination Technologies says that NXP has extended its license for Imagination’s Ethernet Packet Processor (EPP) IP for use in S32 vehicle network processors.
Ad
Synaptics to buy rights to Broadcom’s Wireless IoT connectivity business Synaptics Incorporated has signed definitive agreements under which Synaptics will acquire certain assets and manufacturing rights associated with the wireless IoT business of Broadcom for approximately USD 250 million in an all-cash transaction.
Apple to start mass producing Mac SoC, projected to cost under US$100 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, Apple officially unveiled its self-designed Mac SoC processors based on the ARM architecture in June, with the market release of the first Mac device with Apple Silicon (which broadly refers to chips designed by Apple) scheduled to take place by the end of this year.
Mini LED supply chain to benefit from Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro As Apple’s upcoming release of products featuring Mini LED backlight generates a growth in Mini LED demand, the company has also stimulated actors in the Mini LED supply chain to increase their production capacities.
National Instruments completes acquisition of OptimalPlus NI has officially closed the acquisition of OptimalPlus, a data analytics software provider for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
LeddarTech acquires VayaVision LeddarTech has acquired sensor fusion and perception software company VayaVision.
ON Semi to provide Danfoss with high power devices ON Semiconductor will supply Danfoss Silicon Power with high power IGBTs and diodes for inverter traction modules in the fast growing electric vehicle market.
X-FAB hit by cyber attack On the fifth of July, the mixed signal foundry expert, was the target of a cyber security attack.
UK and France on the map for Huawei Back in 2018, Huawei acquired 500 acres of land in Cambridge. Now the first phase of the Huawei Campus was approved by the local council and the company is gearing up to start the expansion. Adding to that, in late February, the Chinese telecom giant said it intends to build an automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment in France.
Jenoptik is looking to accelerate growth with acquisition of TRIOPTICS Jenoptik is acquiring 100% of the shares in TRIOPTICS GmbH, a supplier of test equipment and manufacturing systems for optical components and sensors.
Global microelectronics market with overall stable development "Although the growth path of the global microelectronics market is intact, on a long-term trend-line, it declined by 12.1 percent to USD 412 billion in 2019," said Dr. Sven Baumann, ZVEI expert for microelectronics, sensors and actuators.
Jörg Doblaski takes on the role of X-FAB CTO X-FAB Silicon Foundries announced the appointment of Jörg Doblaski as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He fills the role of former CTO Dr. Jens Kosch, who is becoming an X-FAB Fellow and will serve as an adviser to the company’s CEO Rudi De Winter.
GaN and SiC power semiconductor markets set to pass $1 billion mark in 2021 The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is forecast to pass USD 1 billion in 2021, energised by demand from hybrid & electric vehicles, power supplies, and photovoltaic (PV) inverters.
POET and Sanan IC Inks LoI to form $50 million JV The proposed JV aims to disrupt the data center market using the POET Optical Interposer to achieve superior economics and scale.
SG Wireless designates Digi-Key as authorised distributor for the US SG Wireless, the IoT solutions arm of EMS provider Season Group, has added Digi-Key as an authorised distributor of its IoT products for the US.
Kioxia completes acquisition of LITE-ON Technology’s SSD business Kioxia Holdings Corporation says it expects to complete its acquisition of LITE-ON Technology Corporation’s Solid State Drive (SSD) business, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation and its affiliated companies on July 1, 2020.
II-VI licenses technology for SiC devices and modules for power electronic II‐VI Incorporated has singed an agreement with General Electric to license GE's technology to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) devices and modules for power electronics.
Dialog Semi completes its acquisition of Adesto Dialog Semiconductor says it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto)), a provider of custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.
Changes in NAND Flash Prices to Be Limited in 3Q20 Despite the reduced demand for consumer electronics and smartphones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAND Flash market showed a short supply in 1H20, thanks to the corresponding rising demand for cloud services and distance education, as well as increased inventory procurement by some clients concerned with a possible breakage in the supply chain.
USI breaks ground on its new Huizhou manufacturing facility The electronics designer and manufacturer is looking to reinforce its foundation in Southern China and is doing so by adding a new manufacturing facility in Huizhou (Guangzhou, China).
R&M opens U.S. production facility The 10,000-square-foot facility in Elkridge, Maryland aims to services U.S. East Coast, Southern and Midwestern customers with consulting, production, support, and rapid delivery.Load more news