© vladek dreamstime.com

Arm to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth

Arm is looking to strengthen its focus on growth and profitability. To achieve this the company has proposed strategic organisational changes – which involves the transferring of businesses.

The company is proposing to transfer its two IoT Services Group (ISG) businesses, IoT Platform and Treasure Data, to new entities that would be owned and operated by SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliates, Arm details in a press release. Upon completion of the proposed transfer, Arm aims to deepen its focus on its core semiconductor IP business and expects to continue collaborating with the new ISG businesses. “Arm believes there are great opportunities in the symbiotic growth of data and compute,” says Simon Segars, chief executive officer, Arm, in the press release. “SoftBank’s experience in managing fast-growing, early-stage businesses would enable ISG to maximize its value in capturing the data opportunity. Arm would be in a stronger position to innovate in our core IP roadmap and provide our partners with greater support to capture the expanding opportunities for compute solutions across a range of markets.” The transfer of the ISG businesses is subject to further board review, customary closing conditions, consultation with local staff representatives, If approved, the transfer is expected to be finalised by the end of September 2020.