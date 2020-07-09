© ROHM

ROHM and Leadrive establish a joint laboratory

ROHM and Leadrive Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of automotive powertrain for new energy vehicles, have already held the opening ceremony for their joint laboratory on SiC technology in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Lingang New Area).

SiC power devices have been adopted increasingly in onboard vehicle chargers and DC/DC converters. These devices provide several advantages compared to silicon-based power devices such as IGBTs. One key benefit is significantly lower losses during both switching and conduction along with being able to operate at higher temperature. Since 2017, ROHM and Leadrive have been collaborating and carrying out detailed technical exchanges on automotive applications utilising SiC power devices. Establishing a joint research lab centreed on vehicle power modules and inverters utilising ROHM’s SiC MOSFET bare chips and isolated gate drivers aims to give both companies the opportunity to further accelerate the development of innovative power solutions. “The adoption of power modules that integrate SiC chips for new energy vehicles will become an industry trend over the next couple of years. Commercialising mature SiC-equipped devices by collecting resources from around the world and carrying out R&D gives us a competitive edge as an automotive Tier 1 manufacturer,” says Dr. Jie Shen, Chairman and General Manager at Leadrive Technology, in a press release. “As a pioneer and leading supplier of SiC power devices, ROHM has a proven track record for providing high quality power solutions that combine industry-leading device technology with driver ICs, and we are committed to promote the use of SiC for xEV applications,” adds Dr. Kazuhide Ino, Senior Corporate Officer, CSO and Senior Director of Power Device Business at ROHM Co., Ltd. “Through this joint research lab, we can strengthen our partnership and contribute to the technical innovation of automotive power solutions centered on SiC.”