Imagination announces latest licensing deal with NXP

Imagination Technologies says that NXP has extended its license for Imagination’s Ethernet Packet Processor (EPP) IP for use in S32 vehicle network processors.

The NXP processors safely and securely address the challenges of routing and processing the rapidly growing high-speed data in vehicle networks. Imagination’s EPP IP accelerates the routing of Ethernet packets while processor cores focus on providing valuable new vehicle services with cloud connectivity. NXP’s vehicle network processors combine ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D functional safety, advanced hardware security, high-performance real-time and application processing, and vehicle network acceleration for service-oriented gateways, domain controllers and safety co-processors. “Our collaboration with Imagination leveraging NXP automotive and networking expertise resulted in the EPP IP offering flexibility and programmability to address demanding, new vehicle Ethernet networking requirements driven by the automotive industry transformation to electrified and autonomous connected vehicles,” says Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP, in a press release., Imagination’s multi-gigabit EPP IP provides a highly-flexible core that supports smart routers and multiple switches, or a combined switch and router configuration. It uses a hardware and software framework, combined with hardware accelerators and a high-speed flexible DMA fabric, to provide a complete and highly-optimised solution that can scale up to 16 ports and 12 million packets per second. Jaime Broome, Senior Director of Automotive Business, Imagination Technologies, says, “We’re delighted that NXP, a leading automotive semiconductor supplier, has licensed our IP for its S32 vehicle network processors. Our EPP technology has been designed to be automotive-grade, with safety mechanisms integral to the IP and is silicon-proven. In line with our safety strategy, it is compliant to the demands and requirements of ISO 26262, showcasing our focus on the future of automotive.”