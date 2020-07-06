© Danfoss

ON Semi to provide Danfoss with high power devices

ON Semiconductor will supply Danfoss Silicon Power with high power IGBTs and diodes for inverter traction modules in the fast growing electric vehicle market.

Danfoss Silicon Power is a subsidiary of the Danish industrial company Danfoss Group. For decades, Danfoss Silicon Power has been helping manufacturers and system suppliers meet stringent reliability, design and cost targets by designing, developing and manufacturing customised power modules for automotive, industrial and renewable applications. “Chip independency is an important and fundamental element of the Danfoss go-to market strategy. By selecting IGBT chips from ON Semiconductor we are accommodating the high growth expectations from our automotive customers,” says Claus A. Petersen, senior vice president and general manager, Danfoss Silicon Power, in a press release. “Our main objective is to develop world-class power modules, fitted exactly for the application in question. We are happy to have a long-term and robust relationship with ON Semiconductor.” ON Semiconductor will fabricate the high power components in manufacturing locations in East Fishkill, New York and Bucheon, South-Korea. Danfoss will fabricate their power modules in Flensburg, Germany and Utica, New York. “With investment in power technologies and manufacturing capacity globally, ON Semiconductor reiterates our firm commitment to be the top supplier of automotive high power devices,” adds Asif Jakwani, senior vice president of the Advance Power Division at ON Semiconductor. “Utilizing our semiconductor portfolio with Danfoss’ extensive experience in power module design and manufacturing, we expect our penetration in the vehicle electrification market to accelerate, benefitting both companies.”