© flynt dreamstime.com

X-FAB hit by cyber attack

On the fifth of July, the mixed signal foundry expert, was the target of a cyber security attack.

Following the advice of security experts engaged by X-FAB, all IT systems have been immediately halted. As an additional preventive measure, production at all six manufacturing sites – located in Germany, France, Malaysia and the US – has been stopped, the company states in a press release. X-FAB says it has engaged with the relevant authorities to investigate the unprecedented incident. In addition, a team of internal and external security experts has been put in place to resolve the problem and to recover all systems. X-FAB also decided to immediately start the temporary fabrication facility shutdowns that were initially planned to take place later in the third quarter in the context of X-FAB’s Covid-19 cost-saving initiative. At this stage, the company says it can’t provide an estimate for how long and to which degree its operations will be disrupted. It is also too early to assess if there will be any financial impact.