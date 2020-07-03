© Jenoptik Business | July 03, 2020
Jenoptik is looking to accelerate growth with acquisition of TRIOPTICS
Jenoptik is acquiring 100% of the shares in TRIOPTICS GmbH, a supplier of test equipment and manufacturing systems for optical components and sensors.
The transaction will be made in two steps. First, Jenoptik will take over 75% of the shares, and the remaining shares after fulfilling certain success criteria by the end of 2021. Both parties have agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price. TRIOPTIC, which is based in Wedel near Hamburg, has over 400 employees worldwide – of which around 100 in research and development. The company generated revenues of around EUR 80 million in 2019, with an operating margin before depreciation of around 27%. Over the last four years, the company achieved on average annual growth (CAGR) of 17%. TRIOPTICS has a very strong presence in European and Asian markets with own subsidiaries and generates more than half of its revenue in Asia. CEO, Eugen Dumitrescu, and CTO, Stefan Krey, will continue to work in their positions for TRIOPTICS under the Jenoptik umbrella. The integration of TRIOPTIC will enable Jenoptik to better scale its existing test equipment business in the Light & Optics division. The acquisition also bolsters Jenoptik’s development in regards to test solutions for optical sensors in attractive growth markets, where annual growth rates of between 6% and 15% are expected over the next years. “The acquisition of TRIOPTICS is a major step in Jenoptik’s strategic development and in the process of focusing on optics and photonics. We are accelerating our profitable growth, thus placing our business on a broader and more international footing. This transaction will allow us to offer our customers a more comprehensive range of products and services for applications in the digital world. This will enable us to tap additional potential for growth in the areas of mobile data acquisition and transmission, as well as in innovative human-machine interfaces in the automotive and industrial markets, among others. The transaction also makes us less dependent on individual business cycles and customers,” says Stefan Traeger, Jenoptik President & CEO, in a press release. The acquisition has been approved by the Jenoptik supervisory board and is, however, still subject to approval by the German Bundeskartellamt. Closing is expected in the third quarter 2020.
Global microelectronics market with overall stable development "Although the growth path of the global microelectronics market is intact, on a long-term trend-line, it declined by 12.1 percent to USD 412 billion in 2019," said Dr. Sven Baumann, ZVEI expert for microelectronics, sensors and actuators.
Jörg Doblaski takes on the role of X-FAB CTO X-FAB Silicon Foundries announced the appointment of Jörg Doblaski as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He fills the role of former CTO Dr. Jens Kosch, who is becoming an X-FAB Fellow and will serve as an adviser to the company’s CEO Rudi De Winter.
GaN and SiC power semiconductor markets set to pass $1 billion mark in 2021 The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is forecast to pass USD 1 billion in 2021, energised by demand from hybrid & electric vehicles, power supplies, and photovoltaic (PV) inverters.
POET and Sanan IC Inks LoI to form $50 million JV The proposed JV aims to disrupt the data center market using the POET Optical Interposer to achieve superior economics and scale.
SG Wireless designates Digi-Key as authorised distributor for the US SG Wireless, the IoT solutions arm of EMS provider Season Group, has added Digi-Key as an authorised distributor of its IoT products for the US.
Kioxia completes acquisition of LITE-ON Technology’s SSD business Kioxia Holdings Corporation says it expects to complete its acquisition of LITE-ON Technology Corporation’s Solid State Drive (SSD) business, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation and its affiliated companies on July 1, 2020.
II-VI licenses technology for SiC devices and modules for power electronic II‐VI Incorporated has singed an agreement with General Electric to license GE's technology to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) devices and modules for power electronics.
Dialog Semi completes its acquisition of Adesto Dialog Semiconductor says it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto)), a provider of custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.
Changes in NAND Flash Prices to Be Limited in 3Q20 Despite the reduced demand for consumer electronics and smartphones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAND Flash market showed a short supply in 1H20, thanks to the corresponding rising demand for cloud services and distance education, as well as increased inventory procurement by some clients concerned with a possible breakage in the supply chain.
USI breaks ground on its new Huizhou manufacturing facility The electronics designer and manufacturer is looking to reinforce its foundation in Southern China and is doing so by adding a new manufacturing facility in Huizhou (Guangzhou, China).
R&M opens U.S. production facility The 10,000-square-foot facility in Elkridge, Maryland aims to services U.S. East Coast, Southern and Midwestern customers with consulting, production, support, and rapid delivery.
Osram: Slight recovery after weak 3rd quarter expected Osram Licht AG expects for the fiscal year 2020 a comparable revenue decline of -15 to -19 percent (previously:-3 and +3 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3 to 6 percent (previously: 9 to 11 percent) and a negative free cash flow in the mid double digit to lower triple digit million range.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC wafer capacity China capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size.
Siemens acquires UltraSoC Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).
BMW and Mercedes-Benz halt cooperation in automated driving The BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz AG are putting their cooperation on development of next-generation technology for automated driving temporarily on hold.
Olympus to divest Imaging Business Olympus Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to carveout Olympus’s Imaging business to a new company and subsequently transfer its shares to a fund managed, operated or otherwise handled by JIP.
Dialog ups its outlook for Q2 Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.
Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.
NOR Flash ASP to potentially drop in 2H20 NOR Flash buyers found that their inventories were low and stepped up their procurement efforts as they anticipated the growing risk of COVID-19 causing disruptions in the supply chain.
Globalfoundries acquires Land in U.S. Globalfoundries has secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, N.Y., near the Luther Forest Technology Campus (LFTC).
GF and SkyWater team up on technology development GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.
EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.Load more news