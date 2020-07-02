© X-Fab

Jörg Doblaski takes on the role of X-FAB CTO

X-FAB Silicon Foundries announced the appointment of Jörg Doblaski as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He fills the role of former CTO Dr. Jens Kosch, who is becoming an X-FAB Fellow and will serve as an adviser to the company’s CEO Rudi De Winter.

Doblaski joined X-FAB in 2004 and since then has held various positions in engineering and management. Prior to becoming CTO, he was Director of Design Support, and helped to build up the company’s extensive portfolio of highly advanced IP. He was also responsible for driving development of X-FAB’s feature-rich design kits, which significantly accelerate time-to-market and assure first-time-right implementation. Doblaski has a degree in Electrical Engineering & Information Technology from the Ilmenau University of Technology in Germany. “I would like to congratulate Jörg on his promotion to the position of CTO,” said Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB. “This follows Jens’ decision to step down, after serving in the role for close to two decades. Jörg will have a vital part to play in X-FAB’s future strategic direction, defining and developing the key technologies that will enable us to continue addressing the challenges faced by our customer base, as well as exploring exciting new application areas.” “It is a great honour for me to take on this important role, especially at such a challenging time,” Doblaski commented. “In my new post I will continue to advance our technology offering with unique features and best-in-class customer support, delivering innovative products for our customers and enabling long-term mutual success.”