POET and Sanan IC Inks LoI to form $50 million JV

The proposed JV aims to disrupt the data center market using the POET Optical Interposer to achieve superior economics and scale.

POET Technologies announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent to establish a joint venture with Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. (Sanan IC) to manufacture cost-effective, high-performance optical engines based on POET’s proprietary CMOS compatible Optical Interposer platform technology. The proposed joint venture will be formed with contributions of USD 50 million based on a combined commitment of cash and intellectual property from Sanan IC and intellectual property and know-how from POET. Sanan IC is a wafer foundry service company with an advanced compound semiconductor technology platform, serving the optical, RF microelectronics and power electronics markets. The JV is expected to design, develop, manufacture and sell 100G, 200G and 400G optical engines with customised lasers and photodiodes from Sanan IC combined with optical interposer platform technology from POET. Based on know-how from both companies, such optical engines are engineered for high yield and large-scale to meet the burgeoning market for high-speed data communications applications, including internet data centers and 5G carrier networks. “Combining the advanced wafer foundry manufacturing platform capabilities of Sanan IC with the true wafer-scale and hybrid integration approach of the POET Optical Interposer platform, we will be able to offer transceiver manufacturers the ability to span several generations of devices and unlimited scale for high-volume applications at a highly economical price,” says Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of POET Technologies, in a press release. “Sanan IC is the world’s preeminent manufacturer of compound semiconductors, and we are excited to partner with them in delivering our next generation solutions.” “This joint venture has the potential to have a breakthrough on technological innovation as well as product competitiveness,” adds Raymond Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Sanan IC.