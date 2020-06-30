© Dialog Semiconductor Components | June 30, 2020
Dialog Semi completes its acquisition of Adesto
Dialog Semiconductor says it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto)), a provider of custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.
"This acquisition immediately adds scale to our Industrial IoT business, providing our expanded customer base with a broader portfolio of differentiated industrial products," says Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. "With the combined product portfolio, we now have the unique ability to connect and control from the factory automation line and building automation systems to the cloud. It is with great excitement that I welcome our new colleagues to Dialog following the completion of our acquisition of Adesto."
Changes in NAND Flash Prices to Be Limited in 3Q20 Despite the reduced demand for consumer electronics and smartphones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAND Flash market showed a short supply in 1H20, thanks to the corresponding rising demand for cloud services and distance education, as well as increased inventory procurement by some clients concerned with a possible breakage in the supply chain.
USI breaks ground on its new Huizhou manufacturing facility The electronics designer and manufacturer is looking to reinforce its foundation in Southern China and is doing so by adding a new manufacturing facility in Huizhou (Guangzhou, China).
R&M opens U.S. production facility The 10,000-square-foot facility in Elkridge, Maryland aims to services U.S. East Coast, Southern and Midwestern customers with consulting, production, support, and rapid delivery.
Osram: Slight recovery after weak 3rd quarter expected Osram Licht AG expects for the fiscal year 2020 a comparable revenue decline of -15 to -19 percent (previously:-3 and +3 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3 to 6 percent (previously: 9 to 11 percent) and a negative free cash flow in the mid double digit to lower triple digit million range.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC wafer capacity China capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size.
Siemens acquires UltraSoC Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).
BMW and Mercedes-Benz halt cooperation in automated driving The BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz AG are putting their cooperation on development of next-generation technology for automated driving temporarily on hold.
Olympus to divest Imaging Business Olympus Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to carveout Olympus’s Imaging business to a new company and subsequently transfer its shares to a fund managed, operated or otherwise handled by JIP.
Dialog ups its outlook for Q2 Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.
Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.
NOR Flash ASP to potentially drop in 2H20 NOR Flash buyers found that their inventories were low and stepped up their procurement efforts as they anticipated the growing risk of COVID-19 causing disruptions in the supply chain.
Globalfoundries acquires Land in U.S. Globalfoundries has secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, N.Y., near the Luther Forest Technology Campus (LFTC).
GF and SkyWater team up on technology development GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.
EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.
Danfoss secures capacities for electro-mobility chips at Infineon In view of the long-term growing market demand for power semiconductors for electric cars, Danfoss A/S and Infineon Technologies AG have signed a multi-year volume agreement.
Nokia adds Broadcom as 5G chipsets supplier Nokia and Broadcom have entered into a collaboration on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio.
Want to know where engineers use your products? – SnapEDA knows As a component supplier, have you ever wanted more – useful – insight into the entire design cycle, rom component discovery and selection, all the way to purchase? Well this Bay area company has an online search engine and library for electronics design.
KEMET and Yageo $1.6 billion merger is completed Yageo Corporation has completed its acquisition of KEMET and thus making the merger a fact.
Qualcomm retakes market leadership in 1Q20 According to the 1Q20 revenue ranking of global top 10 IC design companies compiled from TrendForce’s latest data, Qualcomm was able to stop the trend of continuous YoY revenue declines, which lasted for the six previous consecutive quarters.
Relocation and expansion for ETAL in Sri Lanka The manufacturer of magnetic components says that it is relocating and expanding its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility as a response to the increase demand and growth experienced by the company.
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.Load more news