© Universal Scientific Industrial

USI breaks ground on its new Huizhou manufacturing facility

The electronics designer and manufacturer is looking to reinforce its foundation in Southern China and is doing so by adding a new manufacturing facility in Huizhou (Guangzhou, China).

The Huizhou facility investment was approved by the company’s board of directors in January 2019, and a new subsidiary, Universal Global Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd was incorporated for that purpose. The total planned investment is estimated to be at least RMB 1.35 billion (about EUR 169.5 million). As part of USI’s strategic development, the establishment of the Huizhou facility is an important initiative for the company to expand its capacity and reinforce its foundation in southern China. The Daya Bay area is an excellent location for USI due to the region’s well-established electronics supply chain as well as the presence of technological, market and human resource advantages in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Huizhou facility is located not too far away from the existing Shenzhen facility, which will allow the company to dispatch and allocate resources and teams to maximise support for the business operation. Given the strategic importance of USI’s mid- and long-term production capacity in southern China, the Huizhou facility is the company’s largest investment project in this region to date. Covering an area of 60’000 square metres, the facility will be a smart manufacturing operation, constructed according to Industry 4.0 standards, with construction works divided into two phases. “We are expecting Phase I production to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will initially focus on visual product and server products. Our investment will also generate thousands of job opportunities and boost the local economy,” says Mr. Vincent Lin, General Manager of Universal Global Technology (Huizhou), in a press release.