© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Components | June 25, 2020
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC wafer capacity
China capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size.
To clarify what the data represents, each regional number is the total installed monthly capacity of fabs located in that region regardless of the headquarters location for the companies that own the fabs. For example, the wafer capacity that South Korea-based Samsung has installed in the U.S. is counted in the North America capacity total, not in the South Korea capacity total. The ROW “region” consists primarily of Singapore, Israel, and Malaysia, but also includes countries/regions such as Russia, Belarus, and Australia. Some observations contained in the Global Wafer Capacity Report 2020-2024 regarding IC capacity trends by region include: • As of Dec-2019, Taiwan led the world in wafer capacity with about 22% of worldwide capacity installed in the country. Taiwan surpassed South Korea in 2015 to become the largest capacity holder after having passed Japan in 2011. China became a larger wafer capacity holder than Europe for the first time in 2010 and then surpassed North America in 2019. China held 14% of the world’s capacity at the end of 2019. • Taiwan is expected to hold on to the number one position throughout the forecast period. The country is forecast to add nearly 1.3 billion wafers (200mm-equivalent) in monthly fab capacity between 2019 and 2024. • It is expected that China will surpass Japan in 2020 in terms of the amount of installed capacity. Two years later China is predicted to take over the number two spot from South Korea. The available capacity in China exceeded that of the ROW region for the first time in 2016 and then North America in 2019. • China is expected to gain the most percentage points of capacity share over the 2019 to 2024 timeframe. While expectations have been tempered somewhat for the roll out of the large Chinese-led DRAM and NAND fabs now under construction, there is also a substantial amount of wafer capacity coming to China over the next few years from memory manufacturers headquartered in other countries and from local manufacturers of other device types. • The share of capacity in North America is projected to decline over the forecast period, with the region’s large fabless supplier industry continuing to rely on foundries, primarily those based in Taiwan. Europe’s share of capacity is also expected to continue shrinking.
Siemens acquires UltraSoC Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).
BMW and Mercedes-Benz halt cooperation in automated driving The BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz AG are putting their cooperation on development of next-generation technology for automated driving temporarily on hold.
Olympus to divest Imaging Business Olympus Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to carveout Olympus’s Imaging business to a new company and subsequently transfer its shares to a fund managed, operated or otherwise handled by JIP.
Dialog ups its outlook for Q2 Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.
Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.
NOR Flash ASP to potentially drop in 2H20 NOR Flash buyers found that their inventories were low and stepped up their procurement efforts as they anticipated the growing risk of COVID-19 causing disruptions in the supply chain.
Globalfoundries acquires Land in U.S. Globalfoundries has secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, N.Y., near the Luther Forest Technology Campus (LFTC).
GF and SkyWater team up on technology development GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.
EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.
Danfoss secures capacities for electro-mobility chips at Infineon In view of the long-term growing market demand for power semiconductors for electric cars, Danfoss A/S and Infineon Technologies AG have signed a multi-year volume agreement.
Nokia adds Broadcom as 5G chipsets supplier Nokia and Broadcom have entered into a collaboration on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio.
Want to know where engineers use your products? – SnapEDA knows As a component supplier, have you ever wanted more – useful – insight into the entire design cycle, rom component discovery and selection, all the way to purchase? Well this Bay area company has an online search engine and library for electronics design.
KEMET and Yageo $1.6 billion merger is completed Yageo Corporation has completed its acquisition of KEMET and thus making the merger a fact.
Qualcomm retakes market leadership in 1Q20 According to the 1Q20 revenue ranking of global top 10 IC design companies compiled from TrendForce’s latest data, Qualcomm was able to stop the trend of continuous YoY revenue declines, which lasted for the six previous consecutive quarters.
Relocation and expansion for ETAL in Sri Lanka The manufacturer of magnetic components says that it is relocating and expanding its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility as a response to the increase demand and growth experienced by the company.
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.
DICE is now Infineon Technologies Linz DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering), a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria, is now operating under the name Infineon Technologies Linz.
Renesas: ‘WPI is out, WT Microelectronics is in’ Renesas says it is furthering to consolidate of channel partners in China, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific to fine-tune the company’s broad market strategy. As a result, the company has terminated its distribution relationship with WPI Group, and entered a strategic engagement with WT Microelectronics.
TriEye and DENSO to evaluate the first CMOS-based SWIR camera Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions, has officially revealed Sparrow – the first CMOS-based SWIR camera, which is currently being evaluated by DENSO.
MicroCare finds a new owner MicroCare announces that Capital Partners, located in Norwalk, Connecticut, has completed a control investment in MicroCare, in partnership with the company’s co-founder and senior management.
Mitsubishi Electric wants to expand its power device business The Japanese group says it is acquiring a factory in order to meet the rising demand for power devices and help conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.Load more news