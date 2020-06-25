© Siemens Components | June 25, 2020
Siemens acquires UltraSoC
Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).
Siemens plans to integrate UltraSoC's technology into the Xcelerator portfolio as part of Mentor's Tessent software product suite, a press announcement reads. "Siemens' acquisition of UltraSoC means that for the first time our customers can access not just design-for-test, but a comprehensive 'Design for Lifecycle Management' solution for system-on-chips, including functional safety, security and optimization," says Brady Benware, Tessent Vice President and General Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By utilizing design augmentation to detect, mitigate and eliminate risks throughout the SoC lifecycle, customers can radically improve time-to-revenue, product quality & safety, and profitability. UltraSoC has a fast-growing business and impressive customer list and, as part of Siemens, can complement Tessent to create a truly unique offering in the market." "This acquisition accelerates UltraSoC's vision at a much larger scale with the incredible team, assets, industry know-how and footprint of Siemens," said Rupert Baines, CEO, UltraSoC. "Being part of one of the world's foremost technology companies will allow UltraSoC to better serve our customers by accelerating R&D, leveraging a much larger pool of go-to-market resources, and an enormous global infrastructure. It has been clear since our initial meeting that UltraSoC and Siemens share a vision on how technology businesses can transform their operations end-to-end, from design conception to field deployment and we are excited to join the community." UltraSoC's products are widely used in the automotive, high-performance computing, storage and semiconductor industries. The company was recently selected as a participant in the DARPA AISS (Automatic Implementation of Secure Silicon) program; and is a member of the Secure-CAV consortium, an ambitious collaborative project that aims to improve the safety and security of tomorrow's connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Siemens' acquisition of UltraSoC is due to close in the fourth quarter of Siemens' fiscal year 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC wafer capacity China capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size.
Siemens acquires UltraSoC Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).
BMW and Mercedes-Benz halt cooperation in automated driving The BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz AG are putting their cooperation on development of next-generation technology for automated driving temporarily on hold.
Olympus to divest Imaging Business Olympus Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to carveout Olympus’s Imaging business to a new company and subsequently transfer its shares to a fund managed, operated or otherwise handled by JIP.
Dialog ups its outlook for Q2 Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.
Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.
NOR Flash ASP to potentially drop in 2H20 NOR Flash buyers found that their inventories were low and stepped up their procurement efforts as they anticipated the growing risk of COVID-19 causing disruptions in the supply chain.
Globalfoundries acquires Land in U.S. Globalfoundries has secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, N.Y., near the Luther Forest Technology Campus (LFTC).
GF and SkyWater team up on technology development GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.
EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.
Danfoss secures capacities for electro-mobility chips at Infineon In view of the long-term growing market demand for power semiconductors for electric cars, Danfoss A/S and Infineon Technologies AG have signed a multi-year volume agreement.
Nokia adds Broadcom as 5G chipsets supplier Nokia and Broadcom have entered into a collaboration on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio.
Want to know where engineers use your products? – SnapEDA knows As a component supplier, have you ever wanted more – useful – insight into the entire design cycle, rom component discovery and selection, all the way to purchase? Well this Bay area company has an online search engine and library for electronics design.
KEMET and Yageo $1.6 billion merger is completed Yageo Corporation has completed its acquisition of KEMET and thus making the merger a fact.
Qualcomm retakes market leadership in 1Q20 According to the 1Q20 revenue ranking of global top 10 IC design companies compiled from TrendForce’s latest data, Qualcomm was able to stop the trend of continuous YoY revenue declines, which lasted for the six previous consecutive quarters.
Relocation and expansion for ETAL in Sri Lanka The manufacturer of magnetic components says that it is relocating and expanding its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility as a response to the increase demand and growth experienced by the company.
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.
DICE is now Infineon Technologies Linz DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering), a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria, is now operating under the name Infineon Technologies Linz.
Renesas: ‘WPI is out, WT Microelectronics is in’ Renesas says it is furthering to consolidate of channel partners in China, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific to fine-tune the company’s broad market strategy. As a result, the company has terminated its distribution relationship with WPI Group, and entered a strategic engagement with WT Microelectronics.
TriEye and DENSO to evaluate the first CMOS-based SWIR camera Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions, has officially revealed Sparrow – the first CMOS-based SWIR camera, which is currently being evaluated by DENSO.
MicroCare finds a new owner MicroCare announces that Capital Partners, located in Norwalk, Connecticut, has completed a control investment in MicroCare, in partnership with the company’s co-founder and senior management.
Mitsubishi Electric wants to expand its power device business The Japanese group says it is acquiring a factory in order to meet the rising demand for power devices and help conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.Load more news
Most Read