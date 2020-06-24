© Dialog Semiconductor Components | June 24, 2020
Dialog ups its outlook for Q2
Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.
On 6 May 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q2 2020 to be in the range of USD 260 million to USD 290 million. The company now expects revenue for Q2 2020 to be higher and in the range of USD 290 million to USD305 million. The increase in the outlook range is due to stronger than expected demand for tablets, notebooks and wearable products, driven by the recent global shift to a “work and learn from home” environment. Dialog currently expects to continue to benefit from positive momentum in demand for these devices during Q3 2020. The company will publish its results for the quarter ending 26 June 2020 on 5 August 2020.
Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.
NOR Flash ASP to potentially drop in 2H20 NOR Flash buyers found that their inventories were low and stepped up their procurement efforts as they anticipated the growing risk of COVID-19 causing disruptions in the supply chain.
Globalfoundries acquires Land in U.S. Globalfoundries has secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, N.Y., near the Luther Forest Technology Campus (LFTC).
GF and SkyWater team up on technology development GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.
EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.
Danfoss secures capacities for electro-mobility chips at Infineon In view of the long-term growing market demand for power semiconductors for electric cars, Danfoss A/S and Infineon Technologies AG have signed a multi-year volume agreement.
Nokia adds Broadcom as 5G chipsets supplier Nokia and Broadcom have entered into a collaboration on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio.
Want to know where engineers use your products? – SnapEDA knows As a component supplier, have you ever wanted more – useful – insight into the entire design cycle, rom component discovery and selection, all the way to purchase? Well this Bay area company has an online search engine and library for electronics design.
KEMET and Yageo $1.6 billion merger is completed Yageo Corporation has completed its acquisition of KEMET and thus making the merger a fact.
Qualcomm retakes market leadership in 1Q20 According to the 1Q20 revenue ranking of global top 10 IC design companies compiled from TrendForce’s latest data, Qualcomm was able to stop the trend of continuous YoY revenue declines, which lasted for the six previous consecutive quarters.
Relocation and expansion for ETAL in Sri Lanka The manufacturer of magnetic components says that it is relocating and expanding its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility as a response to the increase demand and growth experienced by the company.
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.
DICE is now Infineon Technologies Linz DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering), a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria, is now operating under the name Infineon Technologies Linz.
Renesas: ‘WPI is out, WT Microelectronics is in’ Renesas says it is furthering to consolidate of channel partners in China, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific to fine-tune the company’s broad market strategy. As a result, the company has terminated its distribution relationship with WPI Group, and entered a strategic engagement with WT Microelectronics.
TriEye and DENSO to evaluate the first CMOS-based SWIR camera Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions, has officially revealed Sparrow – the first CMOS-based SWIR camera, which is currently being evaluated by DENSO.
MicroCare finds a new owner MicroCare announces that Capital Partners, located in Norwalk, Connecticut, has completed a control investment in MicroCare, in partnership with the company’s co-founder and senior management.
Mitsubishi Electric wants to expand its power device business The Japanese group says it is acquiring a factory in order to meet the rising demand for power devices and help conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.
StratEdge expands production capacity of its RF packaging line StratEdge Corporation says it is expanding its production line for building ceramic and molded ceramic packages to support 5G infrastructure demands.
Final regulatory approval for Kemet/Yageo deal received Kemet announces that, in connection with the pending acquisition of Kemet by Yageo Corporation, the parties have received the final regulatory approval from the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan to close the transaction.
European Market Development for Passives until 2019 In 2017 the European Passive Components market increased to a volume of EUR 4.4 bn and could continue the healthy development in the following year 2018 with a steady growth of 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, to a total of EUR 5.1 bn in 2018. Since sales in 2019 remained flat this was also the market size of last year.Load more news