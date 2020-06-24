© Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog ups its outlook for Q2

Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.

On 6 May 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q2 2020 to be in the range of USD 260 million to USD 290 million. The company now expects revenue for Q2 2020 to be higher and in the range of USD 290 million to USD305 million. The increase in the outlook range is due to stronger than expected demand for tablets, notebooks and wearable products, driven by the recent global shift to a “work and learn from home” environment. Dialog currently expects to continue to benefit from positive momentum in demand for these devices during Q3 2020. The company will publish its results for the quarter ending 26 June 2020 on 5 August 2020.