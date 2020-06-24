© Oost NL

Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen

Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.

The team, with years of European semiconductor experience, says it is ready to carry out repairs for the European market. Odyssey offers support for all equipment of the major semiconductor toolmakers and OEMs within the RF, DC and microwave domain. This concerns – parts of – equipment for the semiconductor industry, an important sector in Nijmegen. “Odyssey U.S. has been doing repairs for European customers for many years, but logistically a location made sense in Europe as the business grew. We are essentially aligning our service locations with our global customers by establishing the new Nijmegen service centre. Additionally we have the added benefit that Nijmegen, with the Novio Tech Campus in particular, is a fantastic RF hub where we have access to knowledgeable engineering talent,” says Company President, Jim Plourde, in a press release. At the new site, the company focuses on extending the lifespan of equipment. For the customer this means a smaller investment so that they can use their money for other things than the purchase of new equipment. In addition, with this form of reuse Odyssey contributes to the circular economy, according to report from Oost NL (East Netherlands Development Agency).