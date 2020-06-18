© evertiq

EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.

EBV will distribute Sequans' portfolio of IoT chips, modules, and development platforms and will serve target markets in Europe. “Extending our offerings to include Sequans’ comprehensive portfolio of IoT modules and solutions will give customers access to highly optimized LTE IoT technology as well as leading-edge low power cellular IoT features,” commented Uros Mali, director Segment Smart Sensing & Connectivity at EBV Elektronik. “It complements our efforts to enable customers to put all the pieces of an IoT solution together from the device and the gateway to the software, data and insights.” “With EBV Elektronik in EMEA we have partnered with a leading specialist in semiconductor solutions who is extending the reach of our chips, modules and development kits to new markets in Europe and elsewhere, ensuring that our IoT solutions supported by EBV design expertise are available to customers quickly and easily,” said Nick Taluja, VP of sales, Sequans.