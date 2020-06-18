© Volkswagen Business | June 18, 2020
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape
The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.
The goal is to drive forward the joint development of solid-state battery technology. In future, solid-state batteries are expected to significantly increase range and shorten charging times further. “We are making technological progress with our partner QuantumScape. The additional investment will effectively strengthen and accelerate our joint development work”, said Thomas Schmall, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components, which has end-to-end responsibility for batteries. The Volkswagen Group and QuantumScape have also been collaborating in a joint venture to enable industrial-level production of solid-state batteries since 2018. “Volkswagen is taking e-mobility to the mainstream. A strong position in the field of batteries is a decisive factor in this regard”, said Frank Blome, Head of the Battery Cell business, Volkswagen Group Components. “We are securing our global supply base with efficient producers, gradually building up manufacturing capacities and driving the development of cutting-edge solid-state battery technology. Our focus in this context is on long-term strategic partnerships.” Solid-state batteries are seen as the most promising technology for the next-but-one generation of e-mobility. With the same size of a current battery pack, the solid-state battery could enable electrical ranges at the level of conventional drives. Moreover, charging time could be significantly shortened. The Volkswagen Group has already been collaborating with QuantumScape since 2012, and is the largest automotive shareholder with its previous investment of over US$100 million. Closing of the new additional investment of up to US$200 million and the associated increase of Volkswagen’s stake in QuantumScape is still subject to various conditions. The two partners formed a joint venture in 2018 to enable industrial-level production of solid-state batteries for Volkswagen. Both partners envisage setting up a pilot plant.
