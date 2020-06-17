© Nokia

Nokia adds Broadcom as 5G chipsets supplier

Nokia and Broadcom have entered into a collaboration on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio.

The collaboration expands the range of Nokia ReefShark chipsets available for 5G solutions and also aims to improve both the system performance and energy footprint of 5G networks. The two companies will work to develop new custom system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, which utilise Nokia’s wireless technology and Broadcom’s expertise in application-specific integrated circuit ASIC technologies. The added performance brought by custom silicon solutions is crucial in realising the capabilities and benefits of 5G and delivering on its requirements. While collaborating with Broadcom, Nokia says it will continue to further expand its silicon capabilities and improve the penetration of ReefShark solutions in its AirScale radio access portfolio. These new chipsets are designed to be deployed in several building blocks of Nokia’s AirScale radio access solution.. “This important collaboration highlights our continued commitment to developing our “5G Powered by ReefShark” chipset portfolio and ensures that our 5G solutions deliver a best-in-class performance to our customers. We are delighted to bring Broadcom’s silicon technology leadership and best-in-class ASIC capability to the table, allowing us to deliver a high performance and serve our customers’ needs as the demand for 5G services increases,” says Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, in a press release.