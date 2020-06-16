© ETAL Business | June 16, 2020
Relocation and expansion for ETAL in Sri Lanka
The manufacturer of magnetic components says that it is relocating and expanding its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility as a response to the increase demand and growth experienced by the company.
The new site in Piliyandala commenced operations in the first quarter of 2020, following the transfer of production from its Rathmalana facility. The new factory provides room for further expansion, with no disruption to customer service, and offers an alternative source for volume production of magnetic components outside of China. As with all ETAL Group manufacturing facilities, following the relocation, ETAL Group Pvt Ltd remains fully certified to ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001. “Our exciting new facility provides us with the infrastructure to produce higher volumes and the space to add to our existing capabilities going forward. Its opening is a just reward for our dedicated team of employees, many of whom have been with us since the conception of the company. Currently we employ 250 workers in Sri Lanka and have the additional space required to more than double this, meeting growing demand for our consistently high-quality products,” says Scott Robinson, General Manager of ETAL Group Pvt Ltd, in a press release. The new site in Piliyandala is located in a 5600 square metre compound with 3400 square metres of production floor area and a modular internal infrastructure that allows for flexible, efficient and cost-effective manufacturing. Capabilities at the new factory include a computer aided component design suite, a mechanical workshop, automatic fine wire winding (linear and toroidal), manual winding, NC and manual soldering, planar assembly, vacuum encapsulation, vacuum varnish impregnation, ferrite core grinding, reflow and electrical verification to fully cover the manufacturing requirements of a wide range of standard and custom designed inductive components and assemblies.
Qualcomm retakes market leadership in 1Q20 According to the 1Q20 revenue ranking of global top 10 IC design companies compiled from TrendForce’s latest data, Qualcomm was able to stop the trend of continuous YoY revenue declines, which lasted for the six previous consecutive quarters.
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.
DICE is now Infineon Technologies Linz DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering), a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria, is now operating under the name Infineon Technologies Linz.
Renesas: ‘WPI is out, WT Microelectronics is in’ Renesas says it is furthering to consolidate of channel partners in China, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific to fine-tune the company’s broad market strategy. As a result, the company has terminated its distribution relationship with WPI Group, and entered a strategic engagement with WT Microelectronics.
TriEye and DENSO to evaluate the first CMOS-based SWIR camera Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions, has officially revealed Sparrow – the first CMOS-based SWIR camera, which is currently being evaluated by DENSO.
MicroCare finds a new owner MicroCare announces that Capital Partners, located in Norwalk, Connecticut, has completed a control investment in MicroCare, in partnership with the company’s co-founder and senior management.
Mitsubishi Electric wants to expand its power device business The Japanese group says it is acquiring a factory in order to meet the rising demand for power devices and help conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.
StratEdge expands production capacity of its RF packaging line StratEdge Corporation says it is expanding its production line for building ceramic and molded ceramic packages to support 5G infrastructure demands.
Final regulatory approval for Kemet/Yageo deal received Kemet announces that, in connection with the pending acquisition of Kemet by Yageo Corporation, the parties have received the final regulatory approval from the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan to close the transaction.
European Market Development for Passives until 2019 In 2017 the European Passive Components market increased to a volume of EUR 4.4 bn and could continue the healthy development in the following year 2018 with a steady growth of 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, to a total of EUR 5.1 bn in 2018. Since sales in 2019 remained flat this was also the market size of last year.
Arrow sits comfortably as number one among distributors SourceToday has rolled up their sleeves and taking it upon themselves to analyse the world of electronic component distribution.
Vitesco and ROHM cooperate on Silicon Carbide Power Solutions The powertrain business area of Continental Vitesco Technologies and ROHM Semiconductor have recently signed a development partnership, beginning in June 2020.
Six chip companies expecting an increase in 2Q sales Because of uncertainty regarding the impact of Covid-19 on business in the second half of this year, many semiconductor companies have not provided full year 2020 guidance.
Murata to close its Kanuma manufacturing plant It was short lived, the Kanuma plant. Established back in September of 2017, the site has developed, designed and produced primary and secondary batteries, but now the plant will close and production will be transferred.
Integra wins $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman Integra Technologies has been was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.
NI to acquire OptimalPlus in a $365 million deal National Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global player in data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
Seagate to consolidate operations in the US On June 1, 2020, Seagate Technology committed to a restructuring plan with the aim reduce its cost structure, and invest in future opportunities. The company also intends to consolidate its Minnesota facilities into one location.