© ETAL

Relocation and expansion for ETAL in Sri Lanka

The manufacturer of magnetic components says that it is relocating and expanding its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility as a response to the increase demand and growth experienced by the company.

The new site in Piliyandala commenced operations in the first quarter of 2020, following the transfer of production from its Rathmalana facility. The new factory provides room for further expansion, with no disruption to customer service, and offers an alternative source for volume production of magnetic components outside of China. As with all ETAL Group manufacturing facilities, following the relocation, ETAL Group Pvt Ltd remains fully certified to ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001. “Our exciting new facility provides us with the infrastructure to produce higher volumes and the space to add to our existing capabilities going forward. Its opening is a just reward for our dedicated team of employees, many of whom have been with us since the conception of the company. Currently we employ 250 workers in Sri Lanka and have the additional space required to more than double this, meeting growing demand for our consistently high-quality products,” says Scott Robinson, General Manager of ETAL Group Pvt Ltd, in a press release. The new site in Piliyandala is located in a 5600 square metre compound with 3400 square metres of production floor area and a modular internal infrastructure that allows for flexible, efficient and cost-effective manufacturing. Capabilities at the new factory include a computer aided component design suite, a mechanical workshop, automatic fine wire winding (linear and toroidal), manual winding, NC and manual soldering, planar assembly, vacuum encapsulation, vacuum varnish impregnation, ferrite core grinding, reflow and electrical verification to fully cover the manufacturing requirements of a wide range of standard and custom designed inductive components and assemblies.