© Panattoni

Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland

Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.

Panattoni is launching the construction of Phoenix Contact E-Mobility’s new facility. The building will be commissioned in late 2020/early 2021, and will offer space for 330 employees, a press release from Panattoni reads. The developer will deliver 14,966 square metres, including 986 square metres of office space and 13,980 square metres in the industrial and warehouse section. Phoenix Contact will be provided with a 111 square metre compressor room, 627 square metre of testing space and a 67 square metre pumping plant. Production space will be adapted to the customer’s solutions – it will feature busways and ESD industrial flooring. In the building, Phoenix Contact E-Mobility will be manufacturing its “High Power Charging” technology for charging electric vehicles. The components made in the plant will be exported to more than 10 countries in Western Europe.