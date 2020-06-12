© NXP Business | June 12, 2020
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform
NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.
Building upon multiple successful 16nm designs, TSMC and NXP are expanding their collaboration to create a System-on-Chip (SoC) platform in 5nm to deliver the next generation of automotive processors. Using TSMC’s 5nm process, NXP’s offerings will address a variety of functions and workloads, such as connected cockpits, high-performance domain controllers, autonomous driving, advanced networking, hybrid propulsion control and integrated chassis management. NXP will adopt N5P, an enhanced version of TSMC’s 5nm technology, which provides about 20% faster speed or about 40% power reduction compared to the preceding 7nm generation, and is supported by the industry’s most comprehensive design ecosystem. “Modern vehicle architectures need to harmonize software infrastructure across domains to leverage investments, scale deployments and share resources,” says Henri Ardevol, Executive Vice President and GM, Automotive Processing at NXP, in a press release. “NXP aims to deliver the premier automotive processing platform based on TSMC’s 5nm process, with a consistent architecture across domains and with differentiation in performance, power, and world-class safety and security. Car OEMs need a simpler coordination of advanced functions across control-units, the flexibility to locate and port applications seamlessly, and the certainty of execution in a critical safety and security context. NXP is powerfully positioned to deliver those automotive-specific benefits, now with leading-edge metrics through the TSMC partnership.” “TSMC’s latest collaboration with NXP truly demonstrates how automotive semiconductors have evolved from simple microcontrollers to sophisticated processors on par with chips used in the most demanding high-performance computing systems,” says Dr. Kevin Zhang, Vice President of Business Development at TSMC. “TSMC has enjoyed a long history of strong partnership with NXP, and we are excited to take the automotive platform another step forward into the most advanced technology available in the market and unleash the power of NXP’s innovative products for intelligent automotive applications and more.” NXP and TSMC expect the delivery of first samples of 5nm devices to NXP’s key customers in 2021.
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.
DICE is now Infineon Technologies Linz DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering), a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria, is now operating under the name Infineon Technologies Linz.
Renesas: ‘WPI is out, WT Microelectronics is in’ Renesas says it is furthering to consolidate of channel partners in China, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific to fine-tune the company’s broad market strategy. As a result, the company has terminated its distribution relationship with WPI Group, and entered a strategic engagement with WT Microelectronics.
TriEye and DENSO to evaluate the first CMOS-based SWIR camera Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions, has officially revealed Sparrow – the first CMOS-based SWIR camera, which is currently being evaluated by DENSO.
MicroCare finds a new owner MicroCare announces that Capital Partners, located in Norwalk, Connecticut, has completed a control investment in MicroCare, in partnership with the company’s co-founder and senior management.
Mitsubishi Electric wants to expand its power device business The Japanese group says it is acquiring a factory in order to meet the rising demand for power devices and help conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.
StratEdge expands production capacity of its RF packaging line StratEdge Corporation says it is expanding its production line for building ceramic and molded ceramic packages to support 5G infrastructure demands.
Final regulatory approval for Kemet/Yageo deal received Kemet announces that, in connection with the pending acquisition of Kemet by Yageo Corporation, the parties have received the final regulatory approval from the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan to close the transaction.
European Market Development for Passives until 2019 In 2017 the European Passive Components market increased to a volume of EUR 4.4 bn and could continue the healthy development in the following year 2018 with a steady growth of 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, to a total of EUR 5.1 bn in 2018. Since sales in 2019 remained flat this was also the market size of last year.
Arrow sits comfortably as number one among distributors SourceToday has rolled up their sleeves and taking it upon themselves to analyse the world of electronic component distribution.
Vitesco and ROHM cooperate on Silicon Carbide Power Solutions The powertrain business area of Continental Vitesco Technologies and ROHM Semiconductor have recently signed a development partnership, beginning in June 2020.
Six chip companies expecting an increase in 2Q sales Because of uncertainty regarding the impact of Covid-19 on business in the second half of this year, many semiconductor companies have not provided full year 2020 guidance.
Murata to close its Kanuma manufacturing plant It was short lived, the Kanuma plant. Established back in September of 2017, the site has developed, designed and produced primary and secondary batteries, but now the plant will close and production will be transferred.
Integra wins $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman Integra Technologies has been was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.
NI to acquire OptimalPlus in a $365 million deal National Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global player in data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
Seagate to consolidate operations in the US On June 1, 2020, Seagate Technology committed to a restructuring plan with the aim reduce its cost structure, and invest in future opportunities. The company also intends to consolidate its Minnesota facilities into one location.
SkyWater chosen for volume US manufacturing of temperature sensing chip Foundry partner, SkyWater Technology, has been chosen by investment firm, Asymmetric Return Capital (ARC) and Linear ASICs, a fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, to volume manufacture a microchip with temperature sensing capabilities used in a low-cost, smartphone-enabled wireless patch that assists in the remote detection of COVID-19.
Samsung expands with new NAND flash facility Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, in order to improve its ability to meet demands from emerging technologies.Load more news
Most Read
- Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to accelerate in 2021
- European Market Development for Passives until 2019
- Benchmark officially, and virtually, opens its new Phoenix facility
- Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France
- From a PCB sourcing company to a manufacturer