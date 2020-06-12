© Infineon

DICE is now Infineon Technologies Linz

DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering), a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria, is now operating under the name Infineon Technologies Linz.

As a second major development in May, the company also moved into its new research building in the midst of current COVID-19 challenges. After Infineon Austria had acquired all shares in the associated company, DICE GmbH & Co KG in Linz last year, the next forward-looking step was taken by renaming the company Infineon Technologies Linz GmbH & Co KG. “The Development Center in Linz has become the global center of competence in high-frequency technologies within the Infineon Group and is of strategic importance for us”, says Sabine Herlitschka, CEO Infineon Austria, in a press release. “It is here that the key technologies for mobile radio applications and driver assistance systems for autonomous driving are developed. Increasing digitization through the Internet of Things and 5G technology applications will lead to a further increase in the demand for the excellent high-frequency innovations from Linz.” The relocation to the new company building in Linz was finalized at the end of May. The property developer completed the four-storey building with a floor space of 9’630 square metres on schedule after a 12-month construction period with every pandemic health precaution in place. “Our team of 180 people has so far worked at three different locations in Linz. With the new company headquarters we now have our entire team under one roof. The new building offers space for a total of 400 workplaces; we have more room for laboratories and state-of-the-art measurement technology, and we are located in the immediate vicinity to our research partners, such as Johannes-Kepler University and the Science Park. We are perfectly prepared for the future with our world leading expertise in high-frequency technology, the new building and our expert staff.” says Manfred Ruhmer, Managing Director Infineon Technologies Linz.