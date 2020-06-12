© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Renesas: ‘WPI is out, WT Microelectronics is in’

Renesas says it is furthering to consolidate of channel partners in China, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific to fine-tune the company’s broad market strategy. As a result, the company has terminated its distribution relationship with WPI Group, and entered a strategic engagement with WT Microelectronics.

The company says that while they appreciate the partnership they’ve had with WPI, terminating the relationship will allow Renesas to focus more on its top three distributors – namely Avnet, Future Electronics, and WT Microelectronics as key Asia global distribution partners, on top of other local partners. “Continuous streamlining of Renesas’ global distribution network allows us to focus on fewer, more strategic distributor partners like WT Microelectronics to support Renesas’ growth strategy,” says Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President at Renesas, in a press release. “Our evolving channel strategy transformation and sharper focus is empowering Renesas to reach a broader base of customers in the mass market and invest more of our resources in demand creation. It will also allow us to provide higher levels of service to our customers in Asia by streamlining channels on most of our computing and server products.” "We are delighted to have Renesas become one of our key line cards supported by its broad portfolio of microcontrollers, microprocessors, SoCs, analog, power, and winning combination reference design solutions," adds Eric Cheng, Chairman and CEO at WT Microelectronics.