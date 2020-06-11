© TriEye Business | June 11, 2020
TriEye and DENSO to evaluate the first CMOS-based SWIR camera
Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions, has officially revealed Sparrow – the first CMOS-based SWIR camera, which is currently being evaluated by DENSO.
Among the companies that are collaborating with TriEye and are evaluating the Sparrow is the global automotive supplier DENSO, in addition to car manufacturer Porsche – who made an investment in the company back in 2019. The camera has the ability to deliver mission-critical image data under a wide range of scenarios, made possible by leveraging the unique physical properties of the SWIR spectrum, which is now being thoroughly being evaluated the likes of DENSO and Porsche, as well as additional unnamed TriEye customers. The sensor is particularly effective in low visibility conditions such as identifying black ice, dark clothed pedestrians, and cyclists - all under low-light or other common low visibility conditions, detection scenarios that are paramount for the automotive industry. “We are proud and delighted to announce our collaboration with DENSO which marks a meaningful step forward in delivering our mission of solving the low visibility challenge,” says Avi Bakal, TriEye’s Co-Founder and CEO, in a press release. “The joint work has been greatly beneficial since day one, bringing together DENSO’s innovative approach and market experience with TriEye groundbreaking technology.“ TriEye aims to solve the low-visibility challenge on the roads by making SWIR cameras affordable and accessible for the global mass market. The release of Sparrow marks a major milestone towards that goal. The company is expected to launch the first samples of Raven, the world's first CMOS-based SWIR HD camera, later this year. TriEye’s SWIR camera can be integrated as a standard visible camera and can reuse existing visible image AI algorithms, which saves the effort of recollecting and annotating millions of miles.
MicroCare finds a new owner MicroCare announces that Capital Partners, located in Norwalk, Connecticut, has completed a control investment in MicroCare, in partnership with the company’s co-founder and senior management.
Mitsubishi Electric wants to expand its power device business The Japanese group says it is acquiring a factory in order to meet the rising demand for power devices and help conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.
StratEdge expands production capacity of its RF packaging line StratEdge Corporation says it is expanding its production line for building ceramic and molded ceramic packages to support 5G infrastructure demands.
Final regulatory approval for Kemet/Yageo deal received Kemet announces that, in connection with the pending acquisition of Kemet by Yageo Corporation, the parties have received the final regulatory approval from the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan to close the transaction.
European Market Development for Passives until 2019 In 2017 the European Passive Components market increased to a volume of EUR 4.4 bn and could continue the healthy development in the following year 2018 with a steady growth of 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, to a total of EUR 5.1 bn in 2018. Since sales in 2019 remained flat this was also the market size of last year.
Arrow sits comfortably as number one among distributors SourceToday has rolled up their sleeves and taking it upon themselves to analyse the world of electronic component distribution.
Vitesco and ROHM cooperate on Silicon Carbide Power Solutions The powertrain business area of Continental Vitesco Technologies and ROHM Semiconductor have recently signed a development partnership, beginning in June 2020.
Six chip companies expecting an increase in 2Q sales Because of uncertainty regarding the impact of Covid-19 on business in the second half of this year, many semiconductor companies have not provided full year 2020 guidance.
Murata to close its Kanuma manufacturing plant It was short lived, the Kanuma plant. Established back in September of 2017, the site has developed, designed and produced primary and secondary batteries, but now the plant will close and production will be transferred.
Integra wins $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman Integra Technologies has been was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.
NI to acquire OptimalPlus in a $365 million deal National Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global player in data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
Seagate to consolidate operations in the US On June 1, 2020, Seagate Technology committed to a restructuring plan with the aim reduce its cost structure, and invest in future opportunities. The company also intends to consolidate its Minnesota facilities into one location.
SkyWater chosen for volume US manufacturing of temperature sensing chip Foundry partner, SkyWater Technology, has been chosen by investment firm, Asymmetric Return Capital (ARC) and Linear ASICs, a fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, to volume manufacture a microchip with temperature sensing capabilities used in a low-cost, smartphone-enabled wireless patch that assists in the remote detection of COVID-19.
Samsung expands with new NAND flash facility Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, in order to improve its ability to meet demands from emerging technologies.
ASML ships first-generation multibeam inspection system ‘eScan1000’ ASML Holding NV says that it has completed system integration and testing of its first-generation HMI multibeam inspection (MBI) system for 5 nm nodes and beyond.
Cognex takes measures to counter deteriorating market conditions Machine vision technology provider, Cognex Corporation, says it is taking significant steps to reducing expenses due to deteriorating market conditions and to position the company for growth when conditions improve.Load more news