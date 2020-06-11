© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric wants to expand its power device business

The Japanese group says it is acquiring a factory in order to meet the rising demand for power devices and help conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Mitsubishi Electric says it will acquire buildings and land from Sharp Fukuyama Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. The acquired properties will serve as a new site where Mitsubishi Electric’s Power Device Works will process wafers for the manufacture of power semiconductors. New production facilities scheduled to start up in November of next year will enable Mitsubishi Electric to expand its power device business, the company disclose in a press release. The demand for power semiconductors needed to control electric power with efficiency is rapidly rising in parallel with efforts to conserve energy and protect the global environment through carbon-reduction measures, including the ongoing electrification of automobiles worldwide. To meet this growing demand, Mitsubishi Electric conducted a search for potential new manufacturing sites. As a result, the company has reached an agreement with Sharp Corporation to acquire buildings and land from Sharp Fukuyama Semiconductor.