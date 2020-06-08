© ra2studio dreamstime.com

European Market Development for Passives until 2019

In 2017 the European Passive Components market increased to a volume of EUR 4.4 bn and could continue the healthy development in the following year 2018 with a steady growth of 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, to a total of EUR 5.1 bn in 2018. Since sales in 2019 remained flat this was also the market size of last year.