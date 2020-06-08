© ra2studio dreamstime.com Components | June 08, 2020
European Market Development for Passives until 2019
In 2017 the European Passive Components market increased to a volume of EUR 4.4 bn and could continue the healthy development in the following year 2018 with a steady growth of 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, to a total of EUR 5.1 bn in 2018. Since sales in 2019 remained flat this was also the market size of last year.
Product Groups With a share of 53% Capacitors are the biggest product group in the Passive Components Market in EMEA. After a growth of 21.9% in 2018 and reaching a market size of almost EUR 2.5 bn, Capacitors continued to grow in 2019. Last year the Capacitors market was up 9.8% and reached a level of 2.7 bn. MLCCs were again the main driver for this positive trend. Resistors account for 20% of the EMEA Passive Components Market. They grew 16.7% to EUR 1.2 bn in 2018. Due to a normalisation in the Chip/SMD Resistors area the Resistors market lost 13.2% last year, but remained above EUR 1.0 bn. Inductors represent the second largest product segment among Passive Components in the EMEA market with a share of 24%. The growth of 6.9% in 2018 followed by a decline of 5.6% in 2019 has led again to the 2017 market size – same effect as of the Resistors development. The Inductors market in 2019 was EUR 1.2 bn. The market for EMC Filters totalled around EUR 160 mill in 2019. With only 3.5% growth in 2018 and a drop of 16.1% in 2019 this segment showed the weakest development. Main European Market Segments The Automotive sector represents half of the total Passive Components market in EMEA. As the only growing segment in 2019, Automotive was able to underline its importance for the electronics industry last year again. The second largest market segment is Industrial with a share of one third. After achieving a double-digit growth rate in 2018 it declined in 2019 by around 7%.
Arrow sits comfortably as number one among distributors SourceToday has rolled up their sleeves and taking it upon themselves to analyse the world of electronic component distribution.
Vitesco and ROHM cooperate on Silicon Carbide Power Solutions The powertrain business area of Continental Vitesco Technologies and ROHM Semiconductor have recently signed a development partnership, beginning in June 2020.
Six chip companies expecting an increase in 2Q sales Because of uncertainty regarding the impact of Covid-19 on business in the second half of this year, many semiconductor companies have not provided full year 2020 guidance.
Murata to close its Kanuma manufacturing plant It was short lived, the Kanuma plant. Established back in September of 2017, the site has developed, designed and produced primary and secondary batteries, but now the plant will close and production will be transferred.
Integra wins $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman Integra Technologies has been was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.
NI to acquire OptimalPlus in a $365 million deal National Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global player in data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
Seagate to consolidate operations in the US On June 1, 2020, Seagate Technology committed to a restructuring plan with the aim reduce its cost structure, and invest in future opportunities. The company also intends to consolidate its Minnesota facilities into one location.
SkyWater chosen for volume US manufacturing of temperature sensing chip Foundry partner, SkyWater Technology, has been chosen by investment firm, Asymmetric Return Capital (ARC) and Linear ASICs, a fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, to volume manufacture a microchip with temperature sensing capabilities used in a low-cost, smartphone-enabled wireless patch that assists in the remote detection of COVID-19.
Samsung expands with new NAND flash facility Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, in order to improve its ability to meet demands from emerging technologies.
ASML ships first-generation multibeam inspection system ‘eScan1000’ ASML Holding NV says that it has completed system integration and testing of its first-generation HMI multibeam inspection (MBI) system for 5 nm nodes and beyond.
Cognex takes measures to counter deteriorating market conditions Machine vision technology provider, Cognex Corporation, says it is taking significant steps to reducing expenses due to deteriorating market conditions and to position the company for growth when conditions improve.
Verkotan selects PWC technology from Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement specialist Rohde & Schwarz has recently introduced the R&S PWC200, the first plane wave converter (PWC) on the market. Verkotan is the first independent test house to choose this technology to test 5G NR FR1 base stations over-the-air (OTA).
Kurt Sievers takes the helm at NXP At its annual general meeting of shareholders, the appointment of Kurt Sievers as the company’s next CEO was overwhelmingly approved.
Excelitas’ Qioptiq subsidiary expands with new plant Excelitas Technologies, a company delivering photonic solutions, sats that its Qioptiq subsidiary held a ground-breaking ceremony last week to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Göttingen, Germany.
Farnell adds Sorensen power supplies to its roster Distributor Farnell announces that it has added Sorensen, the premier DC programmable power supply brand from Ametek, to its range of power supplies.
Infineon raises EUR 1 billion following successful share placement Infineon informs that the company placed 55 million new shares, following an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors, under the exclusion of subscription rights. The shares were placed at a price of EUR19.30 per share, meaning that the company managed to raise EUR 1.06 billion.Load more news