© barghest dreamstime.com

Rank Company 2019 Global Revenue 1 Arrow Electronics $28.91 billion 2 Avnet $18.06 billion 3 Future Electronics $5.0 billion 4 TTI $2.83 billion 5 Digi-Key $2.77 billion 6 Electrocomponents /Allied Electronics $2.03 billion 7 Mouser $1.85 billion 8 Farnell (trading as Newark in North America) $1.45 billion 9 Smith $1.35 billion 10 Rutronik $1.23 billion

Having sifted through fiscal report after fiscal report the news provider is presenting its top list of electronic component distributors based on 2019 revenues. As expected, we find Arrow Electronics sitting comfortably at the top of the list with quite a revenue gap between itself and the runner up, Avnet.Worth noticing is that Future Electronics global revenues is an estimation by SourceToday. For the entire Top 50 List make sure to visit SourceToday