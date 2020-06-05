© Murata (illustration purpose only) Components | June 05, 2020
Murata to close its Kanuma manufacturing plant
It was short lived, the Kanuma plant. Established back in September of 2017, the site has developed, designed and produced primary and secondary batteries, but now the plant will close and production will be transferred.
Tohoku Murata Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, will transfer the production items and processes of its Kanuma plant to their Motomiya facility by May 2021. The Kanuma plant will then be closed in March 2022. Tohoku Murata Manufacturing is a core member of the Murata Manufacturing Group for the production of batteries and the development of new products. The battery business is working to strengthen its market position by optimising production and thoroughly reviewing our costs structure, the company details in a press release. As a part of these overall initiatives, the decision has been made to phase out production in the Kanuma plant and close it down in 2022. In the future, Murata says that it aims to further strengthen its production structure and improve operational efficiencies throughout the Murata Manufacturing Group. The company says that the closure of the plant will not have a significant impact on its results.
