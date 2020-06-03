© Pixabay bohed Business | June 03, 2020
Seagate to consolidate operations in the US
On June 1, 2020, Seagate Technology committed to a restructuring plan with the aim reduce its cost structure, and invest in future opportunities. The company also intends to consolidate its Minnesota facilities into one location.
Besides merging its Minnesota facilities into one location, the company reduce its headcount worldwide by approximately 500 employees across 12 countries (which is roughly 1% of the company’s global headcount); and continue to align resources to better support future growth prospects. The company believes the Minnesota consolidation will provide greater collaboration opportunities and drive economies of scale. Seagate says that adoption of the plan is not due to recent, near-term market and economic conditions, the company will offer individuals affected by the reduction-in-force action additional financial support to assist during this time. Seagate expects the plan to be substantially completed by the end of the first fiscal quarter 2021 which is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately USD 74 million, mainly in fiscal year 2020. These charges are expected to consist of cash expenditure of approximately USD 57 million of employee termination costs. The savings from the plan are expected to begin in the first fiscal quarter 2021 and the Seagate says it intends to reinvest a portion of the savings back into the business.
NI to acquire OptimalPlus in a $365 million deal National Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global player in data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
SkyWater chosen for volume US manufacturing of temperature sensing chip Foundry partner, SkyWater Technology, has been chosen by investment firm, Asymmetric Return Capital (ARC) and Linear ASICs, a fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, to volume manufacture a microchip with temperature sensing capabilities used in a low-cost, smartphone-enabled wireless patch that assists in the remote detection of COVID-19.
Samsung expands with new NAND flash facility Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, in order to improve its ability to meet demands from emerging technologies.
ASML ships first-generation multibeam inspection system ‘eScan1000’ ASML Holding NV says that it has completed system integration and testing of its first-generation HMI multibeam inspection (MBI) system for 5 nm nodes and beyond.
Cognex takes measures to counter deteriorating market conditions Machine vision technology provider, Cognex Corporation, says it is taking significant steps to reducing expenses due to deteriorating market conditions and to position the company for growth when conditions improve.
Verkotan selects PWC technology from Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement specialist Rohde & Schwarz has recently introduced the R&S PWC200, the first plane wave converter (PWC) on the market. Verkotan is the first independent test house to choose this technology to test 5G NR FR1 base stations over-the-air (OTA).
Kurt Sievers takes the helm at NXP At its annual general meeting of shareholders, the appointment of Kurt Sievers as the company’s next CEO was overwhelmingly approved.
Excelitas’ Qioptiq subsidiary expands with new plant Excelitas Technologies, a company delivering photonic solutions, sats that its Qioptiq subsidiary held a ground-breaking ceremony last week to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Göttingen, Germany.
Farnell adds Sorensen power supplies to its roster Distributor Farnell announces that it has added Sorensen, the premier DC programmable power supply brand from Ametek, to its range of power supplies.
Infineon raises EUR 1 billion following successful share placement Infineon informs that the company placed 55 million new shares, following an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors, under the exclusion of subscription rights. The shares were placed at a price of EUR19.30 per share, meaning that the company managed to raise EUR 1.06 billion.
Skeleton Technologies strengthens management with new COO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Ants Vill, former Vice President of Product, as Chief Operating Officer.
SiPearl chooses Germany for its first international operational subsidiary SiPearl, a designer of the microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, is opening its first international subsidiary in Duisburg, in the Ruhr region, Germany, in order to build closer connections with its German partners and future clients.
DELO reports increased revenues despite current pandemic DELO closed the financial year that ended on March 31 with a turnover of EUR 163 million. This is an increase of almost 5% compared to the previous year (EUR 156 million).
China falls far short of its "Made-in-China 2025" goal IC production in China represented 15.7% of its $125 billion IC market in 2019, up only slightly from 15.1% five years earlier in 2014. IC Insights forecasts that this share will increase by 5.0 percentage points to 20.7% in 2024 (one percentage point per year on average).
COVID-19 highlights the gravity of the secondary market for SME Cha Jin-Seok, Chief Financial Officer of SK Hynix, said it best in the company’s Q1 earnings call, “Because of a never experienced pandemic, even basic business activities such as maintaining normal operations and predicting future demand have become challenging tasks.”
GlobalFoundries to implement ITAR at US manufacturing facility GlobalFoundries plans to implement export control security measures at its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, New York.Load more news
