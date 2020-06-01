© SkyWater

SkyWater chosen for volume US manufacturing of temperature sensing chip

Foundry partner, SkyWater Technology, has been chosen by investment firm, Asymmetric Return Capital (ARC) and Linear ASICs, a fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, to volume manufacture a microchip with temperature sensing capabilities used in a low-cost, smartphone-enabled wireless patch that assists in the remote detection of COVID-19.

The patch monitors elevated body temperatures which can indicate early onset of the virus. It is a small, circular-shaped adhesive device, approximately the same thickness, size, and flexibility of a small Band-Aid. The patch is placed on the skin and wirelessly paired to a mobile device. The temperature sensing chip being produced by U.S.-based SkyWater is planned to be used as part of a health monitoring solution being developed through additional partnerships with AI innovator, SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic and Upward Health, an in-home and virtual care medical provider. This solution is intended to provide an end-to-end tool that enables early detection of physiological indicators tied to COVID-19 such as fever and unique cough patterns. The platform is also intended to allow integration with contact tracing applications such as the upcoming exposure notification systems from Apple and Google. “Now that temperature checks are becoming ubiquitous in return-to-work policies, a domestic supply of low-cost, no-touch thermometers is critical,” says Bryan Wisk, ARC Founding Partner, in a press release. “SkyWater and Linear ASICs have enabled us to develop a high volume of wireless temperature sensing tags that can remotely monitor temperature and keep those with symptoms at home. This will be especially important as we head into flu season later this year.” “Given the opportunity to address a critical need that has national interest, we were able to respond with rapid development of this vital temperature sensing solution in a U.S. manufacturing facility,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater President. “Our Technology Foundry business model enables us to provide volume manufacturing with IP security in a flexible and agile environment which facilitates rapid time to market and minimizes supply chain disruption risks by offering a domestic sourcing option.”